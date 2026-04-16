Fratarcangeli Wealth Management CEO Ranked No. 1 in the Michigan - Detroit area on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Jeffrey Fratarcangeli ranked among the top 250 wealth advisors nationwide

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM), a high-net-worth wealth advisory firm, announced today that its founder and CEO, Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, has been ranked No. 1 in the Michigan – Detroit area on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Private Wealth management. This is the seventh time that Fratarcangeli has been included on the Forbes list.

Additionally, Fratarcangeli has been ranked by Forbes as one of the top 250 wealth advisors in America for eight years, selected out of tens of thousands of advisors across the country.

Fratarcangeli, a 30-year industry veteran, leads FWM, which has more than $4 billion under advisement as of April 1, 2026. In addition to its Michigan location, FWM serves clients nationwide across offices in Florida, Indiana and New York.

"Being named the top private wealth advisor in Michigan and among the top in the country by Forbes is a reflection of a team that shows up every day with the dedication and discipline that this work demands, and the clients who have trusted us to keep their best interests in mind," said Fratarcangeli.

According to Forbes, the ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence meetings; quantitative data, including assets under management and revenue generated; and a ranking algorithm that assesses factors including client retention, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations and each firm's best practices. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Prior to this most recent accolade, FWM was ranked No. 1 in the Michigan – Detroit area on Forbes' January 2026 list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, marking the fourth consecutive year the team earned the top ranking.

Fratarcangeli has spent more than 30 years helping high-net-worth individuals and families navigate complex financial landscapes with discipline and long-term perspective. His approach centers on building comprehensive wealth strategies that account for the full scope of a client's finances, including portfolio performance, asset protection, liability management and multi-generational planning. Known for his measured, principled approach, Fratarcangeli is a trusted voice in private wealth management for business owners, corporate executives, athletes and entertainers seeking clarity and structure over noise and reaction.

To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call (248) 385-5050.

About Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Founded in 2014 by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM) is an investment management firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mishawaka, Indiana, and New York City, NY. As of April 1, 2026, the team has more than $4 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, and many other entities. FWM and Jeffrey have received national accolades from Forbes and Barron's, and Jeffrey served on the Council of Domestic Finance under President Donald J. Trump's administration from 2018 to 2021. Fratarcangeli is a registered associate of Thurston Springer Financial and is doing business as Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. FWM client funds are custodied with Wells Fargo's First Clearing.

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management: Securities offered through Thurston Springer Financial, a registered Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA & SIPC). Investment advisory services offered through Thurston Springer Advisors, a SEC-Registered Investment Adviser. Insurance products offered through Thurston Springer Financial and/or Thurston Springer Insurance, both Indiana Insurance Agencies. Corporate Headquarters: 9000 Keystone Crossing, Suite 700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (toll free) 1.800.433.8049 www.ThurstonSpringer.com

SOURCE Fratarcangeli Wealth Management