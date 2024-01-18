Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Named No. 1 in Michigan on the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management was ranked No.1 in Michigan on Forbes' 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for the second consecutive year.

The team at Fratarcangeli Wealth management believes that true wealth extends beyond numbers—it's about fostering enduring relationships, understanding unique financial goals, and navigating the complexities of the market with unwavering dedication. The accolade reaffirms the pledge Fratarcangeli Wealth Management makes to prioritize clients' financial well-being and continue to look for the best solutions to deliver excellence in every aspect of service to their clients. The team is not just managing wealth; they cultivate trust, and that remains their utmost priority.

The firm is comprised of more than 25 individuals, has $3.15B in assets under management as of July 30, 2023, and serves more than 700 high-net-worth households across its Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York offices. To learn more, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team's best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Securities and insurance products offered through Thurston Springer Financial, a registered Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA & SIPC). Investment advisory services offered through Thurston Springer Advisors, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. www.ThurstonSpringer.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Thurston Springer.

