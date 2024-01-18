Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Named No. 1 in Michigan on the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

News provided by

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

18 Jan, 2024, 10:04 ET

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management was ranked No.1 in Michigan on Forbes' 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for the second consecutive year.

The team at Fratarcangeli Wealth management believes that true wealth extends beyond numbers—it's about fostering enduring relationships, understanding unique financial goals, and navigating the complexities of the market with unwavering dedication. The accolade reaffirms the pledge Fratarcangeli Wealth Management makes to prioritize clients' financial well-being and continue to look for the best solutions to deliver excellence in every aspect of service to their clients. The team is not just managing wealth; they cultivate trust, and that remains their utmost priority.

The firm is comprised of more than 25 individuals, has $3.15B in assets under management as of July 30, 2023, and serves more than 700 high-net-worth households across its Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York offices. To learn more, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team's best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Securities and insurance products offered through Thurston Springer Financial, a registered Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA & SIPC). Investment advisory services offered through Thurston Springer Advisors, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. www.ThurstonSpringer.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management is a separate entity from Thurston Springer.

SOURCE Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.