Fraugster further expands into Latin America by teaming up with Yuno

Together they will boost conversions and secure e-commerce merchants from fraud across LatAm

BERLIN, and BOGOTA, Colombia , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next gen payment orchestration platform, Yuno, partners with AI payment intelligence expert, Fraugster to provide online merchants easy access to a range of fraud prevention, compliance and revenue uplift solutions via a single API. Companies of all sizes across Latin America continuously face challenges in managing multiple payment methods and fraud detection tools for accepting online payments leading to fragmentation, complexity and high costs.

According to the latest data from the Merchant Risk Council (MRC), Latin American merchants experience the highest average chargeback rates (3.8% vs 2.6% in Europe) and the highest order rejection rates (6.9% vs 2.8% EU) of any global region. This partnership addresses these challenges head-on to help businesses reduce fraud losses and the total cost of managing fraud. Fraugster strengthens Yuno's offering by applying advanced AI trained on global payment data to make more accurate decisions to boost approval rates. Innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) also allow Yuno merchants to go-live immediately without historical data, a game changer in an industry where long integration cycles delay speed to value.

Julián Núñez, co-founder at Yuno says, "Accepting and optimizing online payments shouldn't be a pain point for merchants. Together with Fraugster we are building the ultimate solution that will enable merchants to make online checkout quick, easy and secure so that they can focus on their core business".

Christian Mangold, Fraugster CEO says "We are delighted to be partnering with Yuno as we expand further into the LatAm region. We now have an additional partner who shares our belief that the industry needs to unite against fraud, and provide more flexible and scalable solutions to customers. Our solution enables our customers to simplify operations by picking from multiple solutions, including chargeback liability coverage, via one integration."

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a payments intelligence company that helps the e-commerce ecosystem to minimize fraud and maximize revenue by making smarter real-time business decisions.

We help our customers solve multiple use cases by giving them access to various, interoperable products via one integration.

Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions on the market and is backed by some of Europe's most reputable investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures.

About Yuno

Yuno was founded to revolutionize online payment orchestration in Latin America. Their Ultimate Checkout enables merchants to manage multiple payment methods with only one integration. Their solution also allows online businesses to customize their checkout, monitor acceptance rates, access reporting tools, and utilize multiple fraud managing features and smart routing. All this with one integration. The startup has been building the ultimate payment ecosystem, with presence in Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.The startup is backed by big players in the venture capital industry, such as Andreessen Horowitz, Monashees, and Kaszek, and other investors, including Nazca, Latitud, OneVC, Opera Ventures, Saurabh Gupta. Angel investors including Simon Borrero, Co-founder and CEO of Rappi, Ricardo Weder of Justo, Sujay Tile of Merama, Gerry Giacomán Colyer of Clara, Enrique Villamarin of Tul, Maria Echeverri of Muni and the Bilbao brothers also invest in the company.

