Frazier Aviation Expands Canadian Presence Through Partnership with MD Global Aviation

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. and MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Aviation, Inc. ("Frazier Aviation" or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainment solutions for the military aircraft aftermarket sector, today announced a strategic partnership with MD Global Aviation Inc. ("MD Global"), a leading Canada-based Aerospace and Defense services firm, to accelerate Frazier Aviation's business development initiatives in Canada.

Under the partnership, MD Global will leverage its long-standing relationships across the Aerospace and Defense sector and deep roots in Canada to promote Frazier Aviation's manufacturing, fabrication, and repair and overhaul management services, deepen engagement with existing and prospective customers, and provide actionable market intelligence to enhance the Company's long-term strategic growth initiatives in the region.

"As we continue to expand our global footprint, the Canadian aircraft aftermarket sector stands out as a key strategic priority for the Company," said Brian Williams, CEO of Frazier Aviation International, parent company of Frazier Aviation. "MD Global Aviation's deep regional expertise and longstanding customer relationships make them an ideal partner, and we are thrilled to join forces with such a widely respected team."

"Frazier Aviation brings a 72-year track record of success as a military aerospace manufacturer and an unmatched reputation for technical excellence and reliability," said Michel Dussault, President of MD Global Aviation. "We are proud to serve as Frazier's strategic partner in Canada and to support their continued growth in this important market," added Emilia Dussault, Vice President of MD Global Aviation.

Since announcing its partnership with Seven Point Equity Partners last year, Frazier Aviation has continued to significantly enhance its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. In line with these expansion initiatives, Frazier Aviation has also strengthened its leadership team with the arrival of several senior business development hires. These recent additions include Richard Potts, Matthew Combs, and Terri Lambert as Directors of Business Development, who will further position the Company for sustained growth across key global markets.

About Frazier Aviation, Inc.

Founded in 1953, Frazier Aviation specializes in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance/repair services for a wide variety of military aircraft platforms, including, among others, the Lockheed Martin C-130, F-16, and P-3. Frazier serves as a critical partner to its global customer base by manufacturing spare structural components and performing MRO services for legacy and current-generation military aircraft platforms. The Company has earned a world-class and literally battle-tested reputation in the military aerospace sector over the past seven decades based on its deep manufacturing competencies and quality products and services.

About MD Global Aviation, Inc.

MD Global Aviation brings more than 35 years of experience delivering trusted solutions across the Aerospace and Defense sector and is known for helping operators minimize downtime while ensuring access to reliable, certified parts worldwide. The company specializes in aviation business development and operational support, including the sourcing and supply of commercial and military airframe and engine components and support for out-of-production aircraft.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Based in Miami, Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

