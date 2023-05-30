FRB Hosts Career Field Trip with Girls Inc. of Long Island

News provided by

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

30 May, 2023, 18:31 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, the law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP had the pleasure of hosting a Career Field Trip for a group of Uniondale High School girls with the non-profit organization Girls Inc. of Long Island. The girls spent the afternoon with FRB's female staff members learning about careers in the legal industry.

The field trip began with a Career Panel led by the women of FRB who shared their personal experiences and provided valuable insights into developing a professional career. The girls observed the diversity of career paths within a law firm and gained an understanding of day-to-day responsibilities and opportunities for career advancement, inspiring the girls to consider the possibilities that lie within the legal field.

Next, FRB attorneys guided the girls through an immersive "Think Like a Lawyer" exercise involving a hypothetical legal scenario that required critical analysis, problem-solving, and effective communication.

"The girls constructed brilliant arguments and presented them persuasively and eloquently," FRB Partner Dana Walsh Sivak said. "I would not be surprised if we count these girls among our colleagues in the legal profession in the future!"

In collaboration with Girls Inc., FRB hopes to ignite a spark of curiosity and ambition, encouraging the girls to dream big and reach their full potential in their future careers.

"Girls Inc. of Long Island was thrilled to provide these high school girls with an opportunity to explore the legal industry and not only hear the professional journeys of women who are leaders in their field, but participate in a simulation that mimics actual legal situations," said Girls Inc. of Long Island's Program Manager Susan Dunbar. "The girls enjoyed practicing critical thinking and debate skills in a safe environment, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with FRB."

Girls Inc. of Long Island serves the unique needs of Suffolk and Nassau County girls ages 5-18 by delivering life-changing experiences, school and community-based programming, and providing the tools they need to be strong, smart and bold. Girls Inc. of Long Island website: https://girlsincli.org/

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

For more information, email FRB's Marketing Director, Abby Winckler [email protected].

FRB website: https://frblaw.com/

SOURCE Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP

