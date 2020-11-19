Fred Segal Launches Fred Segal LIVE Shopping Channel on talkshoplive® Presented by Mastercard

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Los Angeles-based experiential retailer, Fred Segal , today announced the launch of its shopping channel, Fred Segal LIVE on talkshoplive® , the first live video streaming, shareable, embeddable commerce platform that lets you experience brands live. Presented by Mastercard, Fred Segal LIVE offers an eight-week livestreaming shopping experience focused on celebrating the "Power of Diversity." Premiering on Monday, Nov. 23, the show will livestream weekly on Mondays beginning at 4 p.m. PT and will showcase collaborations with Black-owned, women-owned, minority-owned and small businesses while offering exclusive promotions for viewers and easy online checkout experience with Click to Pay.

Leading up to the holiday season and from the comfort of home, Fred Segal LIVE offers viewers a unique shopping experience curated by Fred Segal and powered by talkshoplive®. Every week, Fred Segal LIVE will feature guest hosts showcasing a curation of brands and will offer incentives to purchase the products featured for 72 hours, exclusively through talkshoplive®. Among brands that will be featured, Fred Segal is partnering with minority-owned small businesses to feature products across fashion, home, beauty, wellness and more, in an effort to shine a light on and provide a platform for emerging brands to showcase their collections to a new audience.

"This year created many challenges and opportunities for retailers across the nation and that has pushed us to explore a new approach to the way we are interacting with our customers. Fred Segal LIVE presented by Mastercard will provide a one of a kind shopping experience for our customers, giving us an opportunity to directly interact with them wherever they are, in the safety of their home, in real time and in a way we never have digitally," said Jeff Lotman, CEO and Owner of Fred Segal. "Fred Segal LIVE will also offer shoppers exclusive promotions and access to new and upcoming designers to take advantage of leading into the holiday season. We believe that this innovative experience is what the future of shopping looks like and we're excited to see the reaction from our customers."

"The traditional retail industry has been hit hard this year, but in tough times come the greatest innovations and partnerships. While talkshoplive® has built a reputation as a powerful direct-to-consumer platform to increase sales for talent and brands, it is great to serve as a solution for traditional brick and mortar retailers looking to increase their digital footprint. Fred Segal is the epitome of experiential retail and bringing their fashion experiences to talkshoplive® will be game changing," said Bryan Moore, CEO of talkshoplive®.

The inaugural Fred Segal LIVE episode will feature Serendipitous Project , female-founded sustainably minded jewelry brand that offers eco-friendly pieces and Adore Adorn , a Black-owned jewelry brand deeply rooted in legacy, family and love.

Fred Segal joins an incredible lineup of stars and brands who have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Garth Brooks, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Trisha Yearwood, Best Buy, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more.

Fred Segal LIVE premiers on Nov. 23 and airs weekly on Mondays at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. To join the livestream and learn more, visit: www.fredsegal.com/pages/live-shopping .

About FRED SEGAL®

FRED SEGAL opened its doors in 1961, debuting fashion denim as a lifestyle concept that instantly secured the brand as an integral part of the Los Angeles scene and celebrity culture. As a unique retailer that offers an effortless, lifestyle experience inspired by the free-spirited style of Los Angeles, FRED SEGAL which has been called the "ultimate retail treasure hunt," has discovered and launched some of the most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands throughout the decades. Today, FRED SEGAL, which is owned by Global Icons, offers a curated and refreshing selection of new brands together with food and pop culture experiences. In addition to its flagship location on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA, the brand has expanded to Malibu Village and has opened stores in Europe & Asia. Discover more at FredSegal.com and on Instagram @FredSegal.

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive®is the first-ever livestream commerce network and distribution vehicle with a patented embeddable video player containing sales execution. This allows sales conversions to be processed within the video player anywhere it exists. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

SOURCE talkshoplive