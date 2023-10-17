Freddie Rappina joins Cetera Financial Specialists

News provided by

Cetera Financial Group

17 Oct, 2023, 10:02 ET

Advisor moves with team from MML Investors to Cetera's tax-oriented community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Freddie Rappina,** ChFC®, AIF®, CCFS®, and his two team members at Opta Financial have joined Cetera Financial Specialists. Rappina and his firm were previously affiliated with MML Investors. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had nearly $40 million in assets under administration* as of May 31, 2023. Within the next year, with the support and capabilities of Cetera, the firm expects their AUA to increase significantly.  

"We welcome Freddie and his team to Cetera Financial Specialists, where they join a network of professionals with a true family culture," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "I have no doubt that Opta Financial will find success in our environment of trust and high-touch support and I look forward to working with Freddie moving forward."

Opta Financial, founded by Rappina, helps clients examine their financial situation, set financial goals and implement plans toward achieving those goals. He holds Series 6, Series 7, Series 22, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. Rappina is a former law enforcement official, retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. He also has experience coaching baseball at the high school and summer collegiate level – but these days prefers to coach his son's little league team.

Rappina is joined at Opta Financial by financial advisors Marie Canterbury**, CRPC®, and Mariah Peaster.** Canterbury is based out of Fairfax, Va., and has 29 years of experience working in various roles in the financial services industry. When she is not working, she's serving as a lacrosse mom for her son. Peaster is based in the Tampa Bay, Fla. area and combines her extensive financial advisement experience with a background in real estate. She has also made it an important part of her business to provide services to the deaf, having grown up alongside the deaf community in central Florida.

Click here for more information about Cetera Financial Specialists.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedInYouTubeTwitter and Facebook.  

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA  92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Financial Specialists (doing insurance business in CA as CFGFS Insurance Agency LLC, CA insurance license #0E28878), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers, LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Also from this source

Cetera to Host Second Annual Connect2Impact DEIB-Focused Symposium

Cetera to Host Second Annual Connect2Impact DEIB-Focused Symposium

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it is hosting its second annual Connect2Impact...
Cetera Welcomes $327 Million AUA Team to Cetera Advisors

Cetera Welcomes $327 Million AUA Team to Cetera Advisors

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Raymond Bardoul** and Brian Fox**, have joined Cetera...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.