Freddy's Accelerates Nationwide Expansion in First Half of 2018

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has experienced significant growth in the first half of 2018, opening 31 new restaurants and achieving year over year systemwide sales growth of 14.5%. This ongoing success has fueled a surge in franchise development and helped expand the company's footprint in new and existing markets nationwide, with an additional 20 new restaurants slated to open by the end of the year. This announcement comes on the heels of Forbes Magazine naming Freddy's the best franchise to buy in America earlier this summer, recognizing the concept as one of the best investment opportunities in the restaurant industry today.

"Throughout Freddy's history, we've never strayed from our guest-centric values and commitment to providing our guests with high-quality products, and we're thrilled that these efforts have translated into exceptional success for the brand," said Scott Redler, Co-Founder and COO. "We look forward to building on this momentum in the second half of 2018 and continuing to tap into the unlimited potential the future holds for Freddy's."

Freddy's also achieved substantial corporate development throughout 2018, opening three new corporate-owned locations, with an additional three slated to open by end of year. Notably, the brand debuted its newest restaurant prototype at the opening of its corporate restaurant in Collinsville, Illinois earlier this year. The new prototype was designed to improve efficiency and features a footprint 400 sq. feet smaller than the brand's traditional locations. The company has since opened several additional restaurants with the new prototype, each of which are performing exceptionally well. Additionally, in the first half of 2018 Freddy's also experienced significant development in the non-traditional segment, with openings at Wichita State University and Oklahoma State University slated for this month.

"Our innovative new prototype and non-traditional locations are a direct reflection of our commitment to continually investing in our brand and offering improved options to both new and existing franchisees. We're always looking for ways to streamline operations, help our operators save money and make Freddy's more accessible to those looking to franchise with a leading restaurant concept," added Redler.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is currently targeting the Northeast as a key region for expansion. Additionally, franchise opportunities remain in markets across the U.S., including Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York and California. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mark Scholler, vice president of franchise development, through our website at www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy's



Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard freshly churned throughout the day. Today, more than 300 Freddy's restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, Franchise Times magazine's 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Private Companies" 2017 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

