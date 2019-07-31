Freddy's Announces Fourth Annual Kids In Need Partnership for National Frozen Custard Day

WICHITA, Kan., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today that it will offer $1 single cone, single dish or custard cookie sandwich purchases at locations nationwide in honor of National Frozen Custard Day Thursday, Aug. 8. For the fourth year in a row, Freddy's will donate 50 cents for every frozen custard single cone, single dish or custard cookie sold on National Frozen Custard Day, up to 30,000, to Kids In Need Foundation, which provides free school supplies to teachers and students most in need across the country.

"Freddy's generosity over the past few years has given hundreds of teachers and students the opportunity to thrive by providing much needed school supplies," said Dave Smith, executive director for Kids In Need Foundation. "Rooted in family values, Freddy's prioritizes giving back in a positive way, and we are truly grateful to partner with a company that shares our passion for helping kids succeed."

Along with cooked-to-order steakburgers, frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy's menu. Known for being smoother and richer than ice cream due to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and excess air, Freddy's frozen custard is made using only America's finest dairy ingredients. It is churned throughout the day, every day in each restaurant to produce the high-quality, fresh custard treat that made Freddy's famous in 32 states.

"National Frozen Custard Day has become an annual tradition here at Freddy's that not only gives our guests a reason to celebrate, but that also allows our brand as a whole to contribute to a cause that directly impacts our local neighborhoods," said Randy Simon, Co-founder & CEO for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "We're proud to support the Kids In Need Foundation for the fourth year in a row and are eager to continue to help students across America start the new school year with a full backpack."

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 300 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and two international locations in Dubai. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2018 Fast & Serious top 10 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed more than $1 billion in school supplies, directly benefiting more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

