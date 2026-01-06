Freddy's introduces Smash Burger Taco and Hot Chocolate Frost for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its new value menu items with the introduction of the Smash Burger Taco starting at $3.49, along with the Hot Chocolate Frost. Freddy's is also featuring $2 mini size Frosts including the Lemon Cream Frost and Orange Cream Frost for a limited time. Priced to keep snacking fun and affordable, the limited-time offers are available starting Wednesday, Jan. 7, through March 3 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

A mash-up inspired by the viral social media sensation, Freddy's Smash Burger Taco is made with a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Freddy's signature steakburger patty, American cheese, and topped with lettuce and Jalapeño Fry Sauce.

Freddy's Hot Chocolate Frost is created by blending Freddy's freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa Powder and marshmallow cream. The frost is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with hot cocoa powder.

"Freddy's new Smash Burger Taco takes everything our guests love about our signature steakburger and reimagines it into a craveable and perfectly snack-sized option for your midday cravings – a premium quality thin-pressed patty with deliciously crispy edges, melted American cheese, lettuce, and zesty Jalapeño Fry Sauce all wrapped in a warm tortilla," said Rick Petralia, Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "For guests who want the perfect dessert to enjoy during the winter season, our Hot Chocolate Frost is incredibly reminiscent of having a cup of hot chocolate. The Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa adds a premium and decadent taste to our creamy vanilla frozen custard and pairs seamlessly with the rich marshmallow cream."

