Freddy's Announces Growth Plans in Ontario and British Columbia

Fast Casual Restaurant Brand to Meet Demand for Cooked-to-Order Steakburgers & Frozen Custard Treats with Canadian Expansion.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a popular fast-casual restaurant concept, has unveiled ambitious growth plans in Ontario and British Columbia. The brand aims to cater to the increasing demand for their cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries and signature frozen custard treats by opening new locations in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Victoria.

This strategic expansion comes in response to the growing popularity of Freddy's unique dining experience, following the Canadian launch in June. The restaurants are set to feature Freddy's classic favourites, including steakburgers made with lean, premium ground beef, crispy shoestring fries, and freshly churned frozen custard treats that have garnered a dedicated following. Each location will uphold the brand's core values of quality, cleanliness, and genuine hospitality, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for guests.

Canadian Launch

Freddy's officially entered the Canadian market with its first location in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 3, 2025, via a master franchise agreement with experienced Canadian operators Jim Werschler and Gregg Most of North 49 Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. That initial opening is the first of three restaurants planned across Winnipeg under the local development group Steakburger North.

"From day one, residents eagerly embraced Freddy's with its genuine hospitality and crave-worthy menu. The Winnipeg launch underscores the demand for a high-quality, differentiated burger and frozen custard brand in Canada's major markets," said John Hall, franchisee of Freddy's Winnipeg. "We had guests lined up for months, rain or shine, and we were so busy, we had to get additional on-site storage to help meet the demand."

The chain's second location in Canada, and first in Western Canada, opened on September 30, 2025, in Okotoks, Alberta. The Alberta franchise owners have committed to opening an additional two locations.

U.S. Performance as a Foundation

Freddy's arrives in Canada on the back of robust performance in the U.S. market:

This year, the brand has grown to 580+ locations and generated nearly US $1 billion in systemwide sales .





and generated nearly . The average unit volume (AUV) is approaching US $2 million , demonstrating robust unit economics for stores.





, demonstrating robust unit economics for stores. Most recently (September 2025), Freddy's was acquired by investment firm Rhône, positioned now for accelerated growth and international expansion.

Freddy's is actively seeking qualified multi-unit Canadian franchise partners to kickstart development in major metropolitan and suburban markets, including Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Victoria. For more information about franchising opportunities in Canada, visit freddysfranchising.com or contact the Freddy's Canada development team at [email protected].

ABOUT FREDDY'S

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savoury items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com.

