Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Names Todd Paladini as Company's First Chief Information Officer

New Executive Role Emphasizes Freddy's Focus on Technology-Driven Scalability and Service

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (Freddy's) – today announced it has appointed Todd Paladini as Chief Information Officer (CIO), a newly created role and the first CIO position in the restaurant brand's history. In this role, Paladini will lead the brand's enterprise technology strategy and partner across the business to help accelerate scalable growth and enhance the guest and franchisee experience.

A Background in International IT

Paladini brings more than two decades of international IT leadership experience, with a track record of building and modernizing technology capabilities for multi-unit, guest-focused brands. Over the course of his career, he has led IT for hospitality and restaurant concepts including Cafe Rio Mexican Grill and Cinemark, and his time working across Central and South America has helped shape a global perspective on operational excellence, change management, and innovation.

"I am thankful to [President and CEO Chris Dull] and the entire executive leadership team for their trust and support as we move forward on this shared growth journey," said Paladini. "Freddy's has built a reputation for exceptional food and genuine hospitality, and I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to that unique experience for all of our FredHeads across the United States and Canada."

Technology-First Strategy

As CIO, Paladini will partner with key stakeholders across the enterprise to optimize systems, processes, and decision-making through technology. He will work closely with the executive team, franchisees, and private equity sponsors to ensure technology serves as a catalyst for scalability, process improvement, and long-term value creation.

In addition to leading enterprise IT strategy, Paladini will help align technology investments with Freddy's continued growth across North America, ensuring teams have the tools, insights, and systems needed to operate efficiently while maintaining the brand's signature hospitality.

"Technology plays an increasingly critical role in supporting franchisees, strengthening operations, and delivering the fast, friendly experience guests expect from Freddy's," said Chris Dull, President and CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Todd's deep experience leading technology for high-growth, multi-unit brands both domestically and internationally, makes him the right leader to build this new function and help us scale with intention. We're excited to welcome him to the Freddy's team."

Freddy's has earned a reputation as a brand committed to quality and genuine hospitality, offering made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. The fast-casual restaurant franchise is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchisees.

For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com .

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising.com .

