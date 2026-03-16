Freddy's Announces NIL Partnership with Ten Collegiate Athletes

News provided byFreddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Mar 16, 2026, 15:17 ET
WICHITA, Kan., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to ten collegiate athletes in Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
"I'm so excited to be working with Freddy's again this year," said Emanuel Sharp, basketball player for the Houston Cougars. "They've been a great part of my college career. They have the best steakburgers and frozen custard in the game."
Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in basketball and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.
"Burgers are one of my favorite foods and the Freddy's Original Double is one of the best," said Mickayla Perdue, basketball player for the Arizona Wildcats. "Plus you get frozen custard – what's not to love?"
The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:
- Tobe Awaka, University of Arizona, Forward
- Mickayla Perdue, University of Arizona, Guard
- Isaiah Evans, Duke University, Guard/Forward
- Arianna Roberson, Duke University, Center
- Seth Trimble, University of North Carolina, Guard
- Ciera Toomey, University of North Carolina, Forward
- Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt University, Guard
- Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt University, Guard
- Emanuel Sharp, University of Houston, Guard
- Kyndall Hunter, University of Houston, Guard
For more information, please visit: https://www.freddys.com/freddys-college-athletes.
About Freddy's
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.
SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
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