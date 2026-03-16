Freddy's Announces NIL Partnership with Ten Collegiate Athletes

WICHITA, Kan., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to ten collegiate athletes in Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

"I'm so excited to be working with Freddy's again this year," said Emanuel Sharp, basketball player for the Houston Cougars. "They've been a great part of my college career. They have the best steakburgers and frozen custard in the game."

Emanuel Sharp, basketball player for the Houston Cougars. Mickayla Perdue, basketball player for the Arizona Wildcats.

Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in basketball and will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.

"Burgers are one of my favorite foods and the Freddy's Original Double is one of the best," said Mickayla Perdue, basketball player for the Arizona Wildcats. "Plus you get frozen custard – what's not to love?"

The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:

Tobe Awaka , University of Arizona, Forward

, University of Arizona, Forward Mickayla Perdue , University of Arizona, Guard

, University of Arizona, Guard Isaiah Evans , Duke University, Guard/Forward

, Duke University, Guard/Forward Arianna Roberson , Duke University, Center

, Duke University, Center Seth Trimble , University of North Carolina, Guard

, University of North Carolina, Guard Ciera Toomey , University of North Carolina, Forward

, University of North Carolina, Forward Tyler Tanner , Vanderbilt University, Guard

, Vanderbilt University, Guard Aubrey Galvan , Vanderbilt University, Guard

, Vanderbilt University, Guard Emanuel Sharp , University of Houston, Guard

, University of Houston, Guard Kyndall Hunter, University of Houston, Guard

For more information, please visit: https://www.freddys.com/freddys-college-athletes.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers