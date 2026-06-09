Freddy's introduces Steakburger and Chicken Bowls to the menu

Freddy's adds new Steakburger Bowls, packed with 55 grams of protein, to its permanent menu.

WICHITA, Kan., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the addition of Steakburger Bowls, Grilled/Crispy Chicken Bowls and Veggie Burger Bowls to its permanent menu lineup. The bowls expand Freddy's menu by offering Guests lower-carb, lower-calorie options that support a variety of lifestyle preferences. Each bowl is served with the Guest's choice of dressing: Fry Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Thousand Island. The new menu items are available via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's new Steakburger Bowl is now available to order.

New to the menu:

Steakburger Bowl: Two steakburger patties on top of crispy romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Two steakburger patties on top of crispy romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Grilled/Crispy Chicken Bowl: A grilled or crispy fried chicken breast on top of crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

A grilled or crispy fried chicken breast on top of crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Veggie Burger Bowl: A vegetarian black bean patty on top of crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

"The Steakburger Bowl is a fresh and fulfilling meal that is packed with 55 grams of protein," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "We're excited to introduce a delicious new way to enjoy the bold and craveable flavors people love from Freddy's. By replacing the traditional bun with a bed of fresh greens and toppings, these bowls offer a satisfying option for Guests seeking a lower-carb, veggie-forward meal without sacrificing the premium quality and taste that define the Freddy's experience."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers