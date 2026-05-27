Freddy's introduces Custard of the Week for its Summer Custard Tour

Freddy's is releasing new frozen custard flavors for 13 consecutive weeks starting June 1.

WICHITA, Kan., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its Summer Custard Tour starting June 1, featuring a new Custard of the Week for 13 consecutive weeks. The rotating menu items will be available each week via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com. For more information about Custard of the Week, visit https://www.freddys.com/summer-custard-tour.

Custard of the Week:

Freddy's Custard of the Week (from L to R): Toffee Pecan Concrete, Red White & Blueberry Concrete, Cherry Cheesecake Concrete, Bananas Foster Shake, and Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Concrete.

June 1 – 7 : Rocky Road Sundae – fresh & creamy chocolate custard topped with marshmallow, chocolate chips & pecans. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Rocky Road Sundae – fresh & creamy chocolate custard topped with marshmallow, chocolate chips & pecans. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. June 8 – 14 : Bananas Foster Shake – fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with fresh banana, caramel & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Bananas Foster Shake – fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with fresh banana, caramel & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. June 15 – 21 : Cookie Dough Overload Concrete – fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with a double portion of cookie dough pieces & chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Cookie Dough Overload Concrete – fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with a double portion of cookie dough pieces & chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. June 22 – 28 : Latte Shake made with OREO® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with a double portion of OREO® cookies & cold brew coffee. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Latte Shake made with OREO® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with a double portion of OREO® cookies & cold brew coffee. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. June 29 – July 5 : Red White & Blueberry Concrete - just in time for Independence Day, this treat is made with fresh & creamy vanilla custard swirled with strawberries and blueberries. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Red White & Blueberry Concrete - just in time for Independence Day, this treat is made with fresh & creamy vanilla custard swirled with strawberries and blueberries. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. July 6 – 12 : PBJ Shake made with REESE'S® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard with REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups, REESE'S® Peanut Butter sauce & strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: PBJ Shake made with REESE'S® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard with REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups, REESE'S® Peanut Butter sauce & strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. July 13 – 19 : Cherry Cheesecake Concrete – fresh & creamy vanilla custard blended with cherry sauce, chunks of NY style cheesecake & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Cherry Cheesecake Concrete – fresh & creamy vanilla custard blended with cherry sauce, chunks of NY style cheesecake & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. July 20 – 26 : Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Concrete made with REESE'S® & OREO® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with REESE'S® Peanut Butter sauce, REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups & OREO® cookies. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Concrete made with REESE'S® & OREO® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with REESE'S® Peanut Butter sauce, REESE'S® Peanut Butter Cups & OREO® cookies. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. July 27 – Aug 2 : Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake Concrete – fresh & creamy chocolate and vanilla custard combined with strawberries, NY style cheesecake & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake Concrete – fresh & creamy chocolate and vanilla custard combined with strawberries, NY style cheesecake & cinnamon streusel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Aug 3 – 9 : Root Beer Float – fresh & creamy vanilla custard with Root Beer.





: Root Beer Float – fresh & creamy vanilla custard with Root Beer. Aug 10 – 16 : Toffee Pecan Concrete made with HEATH® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with HEATH® bar pieces, pecans & caramel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Toffee Pecan Concrete made with HEATH® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard mixed with HEATH® bar pieces, pecans & caramel. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Aug 17 – 23 : Peanut Butter Brownie Concrete made with Butterfinger® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard combined with a double portion of Butterfinger® pieces & a whole chocolate brownie. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.





: Peanut Butter Brownie Concrete made with Butterfinger® - fresh & creamy vanilla custard combined with a double portion of Butterfinger® pieces & a whole chocolate brownie. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Aug 24 – 30: Banana Split Sundae – fresh & creamy vanilla custard topped with fresh banana, strawberries & hot fudge. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

"Freddy's Summer Custard Tour is all about giving our Guests a fun and exciting reason to stop by for a different treat each week," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "For 13 straight weeks, we're introducing Custard of the Week flavors that capture the essence of summer. From nostalgic, classic-inspired creations to bold, unique combinations, this tour is designed to keep Freddy's fans coming back to discover what new treat they can enjoy next."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 6 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers