Freddy's Announces NIL Partnership with Twelve Collegiate Athletes

WICHITA, Kan., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today a partnership awarding Name, Image and Likeness deals to twelve collegiate athletes in Kansas, Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina. Freddy's will partner with the athletes to share their menu favorites on social media channels and the brand's website.

KJ Adams Jr., University of Kansas Forward

"Growing up with Freddy's right around the corner, when the opportunity came to work with them, I was thrilled as I had a lot of nights eating frozen custard and steakburgers after practice," said Mark Mitchell, Duke University Forward.

Freddy's is showcasing male and female collegiate athletes excelling in basketball and baseball. While some of the athletes are new to the growing brand, others frequented the restaurant after practices and games.

"My dad and I used to go to Freddy's all the time after tournaments. I love the chili cheese dog and even ordered one today! I'm just so excited to be working with Freddy's this season," said KJ Adams Jr., University of Kansas Forward.

The Freddy's Collegiate Athlete Partnership is comprised of the following students:

S'Mya Nichols , University of Kansas , Guard

, , Guard KJ Adams Jr. , University of Kansas , Forward

, , Forward Jalen Washington , University of North Carolina , Forward

, , Forward Paulina Paris , University of North Carolina , Guard

, Guard Casey Cook , University of North Carolina , Outfielder

, , Outfielder Mark Mitchell , Duke University , Forward

, , Forward Zakai Zeigler , University of Tennessee , Guard

, , Guard Dalton Knecht , University of Tennessee , Guard

, , Guard Tess Darby , University of Tennessee , Guard

, , Guard Cannon Peebles , University of Tennessee , Catcher

, , Catcher Jamal Shead , University of Houston , Guard

, , Guard Emanuel Sharp , University of Houston , Guard

For more information, please visit www.freddys.com/freddys-college-athletes.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers