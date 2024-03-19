Freddy's launches new TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete. The limited-time offer is available to order now 6 through May 7 at all Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with chopped TWIX® Cookie Bars, crushed pretzels, and caramel sauce. The concrete is topped with whipped cream and garnished with more crushed pretzels.

"Freddy's guests love the combination of chocolate and caramel, making TWIX® a perfect fit for our newest offer. The TWIX® Salted Caramel Concrete is a delicious creation featuring pieces of chopped TWIX® Cookie Bars that add delightful bites of crisp, shortbread cookie mixed with smooth and creamy frozen custard," said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. "We also sprinkle in crushed pretzels, infusing each spoonful with a salty and savory twist that perfectly complements the caramel sauce blended generously throughout the sweet treat. It's a symphony of flavors that make for a tasty dessert guests of all ages can enjoy."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

