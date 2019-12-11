Freddy's Awards $25,000 to Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Recipients

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it has awarded a total of $25,000 to 20 recipients of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, founded in 2018 in memoriam of the company's beloved co-founder and CEO Bill Simon, was created to support Freddy's team members' pursuit of post-secondary education in college or vocational programs. Through this fund, Freddy's team members are better able to pursue their education, in a testament to Bill's passion for education and opportunity.

"Freddy's would not be where it is today without the hard work and positive attitudes of our team members," said Ben Simon, President of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation and Vice President of Operations for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Day in and day out, they're dedicated to delivering a great experience to Freddy's Guests, and we want to show our appreciation. Bill always had such a passion for personal growth and learning, and we believe this scholarship is a perfect way to honor that."

The scholarship fund is made possible through generous contributions from franchisees, vendor partners, the corporate office team and members of the community. This year marks the second year that all Freddy's team members were welcome to apply for the scholarship. The 2019 recipients are pursuing higher education at some of the nation's largest universities, including University of Kansas, University of Iowa, University of Tennessee, Kennesaw State University, as well as several vocational and specialty programs, including a past recipient who has gone on to pursue a degree at the Culinary Institute of America.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations. Applicants must be Freddy's team members in good standing with one year of employment completed (minimum of 750 hours). Applicants must also be current students or high school seniors who are prospective students in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

For more information about the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Program, visit www.freddysusa.com/scholarship.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 300 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and two international locations in Dubai. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2018 Fast & Serious top 10 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

