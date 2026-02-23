Freddy's introduces Senior Meals to the menu

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the addition of Senior Meals (55+) to its permanent menu lineup. Each meal includes a small drink and small fries/tots or can be upgraded to a full-size premium side.

New Senior Meals (55+):

Freddy's Single Cheeseburger Senior Meal with small fries and a small drink.

Single Cheeseburger: Freddy's premium steakburger patty with American cheese on a toasted bun with mustard, onion and pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog on a toasted bun with the Guest's choice of condiments.

"We're excited to add Senior Meals to the menu and to give our senior guests the option of ordering some of their Freddy's favorites at a great value," said Erin Walter, CMO. "Every meal is prepared and presented with the premium quality and craveable taste guests expect whenever they dine at Freddy's."

About Freddy's



Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

