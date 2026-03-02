Freddy's introduces new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders, along with a Molten Chocolate Cake Shake for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Hot Honey Chicken Tenders, Cheese Curds with Hot Honey Cup and Molten Chocolate Cake Shake. The limited-time offers are available March 4 through May 5 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich made with Mike's Hot Honey®.

"Hot honey offers an unforgettable taste experience that pairs perfectly with Freddy's menu items," said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "There's something about that sweet heat that enhances a recipe and keeps you coming back for another bite. We love helping Freddy's turn up the flavor!"

New Limited-Time Offers:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Features a crispy chicken breast patty glazed with Mike's Hot Honey ® - Extra Hot, garlic aioli, lettuce and pickle all on a toasted bun.

Features a crispy chicken breast patty glazed with Mike's Hot Honey - Extra Hot, garlic aioli, lettuce and pickle all on a toasted bun. Hot Honey Chicken Tenders: Crispy chicken tenders coated in Mike's Hot Honey ® - Extra Hot served with the guest's choice of dipping sauce and is available as a 3-piece or 5-piece.

Crispy chicken tenders coated in Mike's Hot Honey - Extra Hot served with the guest's choice of dipping sauce and is available as a 3-piece or 5-piece. Cheese curds with Hot Honey cup: A cup of Mike's Hot Honey ® - Extra Hot will also be available as a perfect dipping sauce to go with Freddy's premium white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried to a gooey golden perfection.

A cup of Mike's Hot Honey - Extra Hot will also be available as a perfect dipping sauce to go with Freddy's premium white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried to a gooey golden perfection. Molten Chocolate Cake Shake: An amazing new shake made by mixing vanilla and chocolate frozen custard, chocolate fudge, and a frosted chocolate cake. The shake is topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.

"Our exciting new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey is a perfectly delicious way to incorporate a sweet and spicy kick to some of our signature menu items. The lineup brings a bold, craveable twist to the Freddy's experience," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation for Freddy's. "We're also looking forward to the launch of our new Molten Chocolate Cake Shake. Chocolate lovers are sure to find it an irresistible treat with the ideal balance of rich and decadent frosted chocolate cake blended with Freddy's fresh and creamy frozen custard. Guests who are feeling adventurous have the option of adding some sweet heat to the shake with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey!"

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 580 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers