Freddy's brings back Dr Pepper Frost for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® , announced today the return of the Dr Pepper Frost. The limited-time offer will be available May 6 through July 7 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Dr Pepper Frost is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper and its 23 unique flavors, topped with whipped cream to make a cool and creamy treat.

Freddy's Steakburger Taco and Dr Pepper Frost are available May 6 through July 7, 2026, at participating Freddy's locations.

"Freddy's Frosts feature a lighter, refreshing taste made with our signature freshly churned vanilla frozen custard," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "We first offered the Dr Pepper Frost last summer and it became an instant hit. Combining our rich and creamy frozen custard with the one-of-a-kind taste of Dr Pepper's iconic 23 flavors creates a delicious and cool treat that's especially enjoyable as the weather starts to warm up."

In addition to the return of the Dr Pepper Frost, Freddy's Steakburger Taco will remain on the menu through July 7, 2026, due to its popularity and an overwhelming amount of positive guest feedback requesting its extension.

"We first introduced the Steakburger Taco in January this year as a limited-time offer, and due to popular demand, it will remain on the menu through July 7. We feel grateful for the amazing responses we've received from guests who are calling it their new favorite menu item," said Petralia. "Our Steakburger Taco is a craveable, perfectly snack-sized option that features Freddy's signature steakburger patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, and Jalapeño Fry Sauce all wrapped in a grilled tortilla."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 580 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers