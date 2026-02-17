Freddy's celebrates National Steakburger Day with $1 Original Doubles

Download the Freddy's app and receive a reward for a $1 Freddy's Original Double on Feb. 24.

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today its annual promotion of $1 Freddy's Original Doubles on February 24 exclusively for loyalty members. Guests who download the Freddy's app will receive a reward for a $1 Freddy's Original Double that can be redeemed in the app, or scanned at the register for dine-in and drive-thru orders. Last year, Freddy's officially declared February 24 as National Steakburger Day to celebrate the brand's famous steakburgers.

Freddy's Original Double with fries and a drink

First-time guests often ask, 'What makes a Freddy's steakburger special?' Freddy's starts with premium, lean ground beef pressed thin and seared on a flat-top grill to create deliciously crispy, caramelized edges and a juicy center. Every steakburger is cooked to order and sprinkled with Freddy's Famous Fry Seasoning. We regularly recommend the Original Double, which comes standard with two patties, two slices of cheese, mustard, onion slices and pickle planks.

Visit https://www.freddys.com/national-steakburger-day for more details and download the Freddy's app now to earn exclusive rewards!

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers