Freddy's Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich now available for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich. The limited-time offer is available to order starting Feb. 18 through April 7 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun.

"Guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year," said Rick Petralia, Sr. Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "Freddy's Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flakey Alaska flounder in a crispy golden batter served with a pleasantly tangy tartar sauce that enhances the flavor of the sandwich, making it one of our top fan-favorite limited-time offers."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

