Freddy's features French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake for a limited time

News provided by

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

31 Oct, 2023, 13:11 ET

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its limited-time holiday menu items featuring the French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake. The limited-time offers are available to order starting Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Continue Reading
Freddy's OREO Cookie Peppermint Shake
Freddy's OREO Cookie Peppermint Shake
Freddy's French Onion Steakburger
Freddy's French Onion Steakburger

The cooked-to-order French Onion Steakburger is prepared with two sizzling, premium, lean 100% ground beef steakburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized grilled onions, crispy onions, Applewood bacon and creamy French Onion sauce.

"Freddy's French Onion Steakburger was our most well-loved and best-performing limited-time burger last year, and we received an abundance of comments from guests who implored us to bring it back. We're thrilled about its return this year for fans who enjoyed it, as well as for guests who haven't yet tried it and might find their new Freddy's favorite," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "The French Onion Steakburger exemplifies our classic premium Freddy's steakburger, but with a combination of the warm and comforting flavors of the holiday season."

Freddy's OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake is made by blending rich and creamy chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with peppermint syrup, OREO® cookie pieces and peppermint candy pieces. The shake is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more peppermint pieces.

"Our OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake is a blissful blend of decadent chocolate and velvety vanilla frozen custard with the peppermint flavors adding a refreshing coolness," said Rueckel. "The OREO® cookie pieces and peppermint candy pieces add a delightful crunch to the creamy texture of the shake, making it the perfect festive dessert treat to celebrate winter."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Also from this source

Freddy's partners with Folds of Honor in November fundraiser

Freddy's partners with Folds of Honor in November fundraiser

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today that the brand will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity...
Freddy's offers free single-topping mini sundae in its app for National Frozen Custard Day

Freddy's offers free single-topping mini sundae in its app for National Frozen Custard Day

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.