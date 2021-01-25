Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Achieves Significant Development and Strong Sales in 2020

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it experienced significant development success in 2020, opening 30 new restaurants in key markets throughout the U.S., including its milestone 400th location. Despite a challenging industry landscape, Freddy's commitment to innovation and customer experience helped the brand maintain strong systemwide sales throughout the pandemic and fuel ongoing growth efforts, reporting AUV growth of 6.5%. The brand's continued success also fueled a surge in franchise development throughout the year, including signing 6 new development groups that committed to over 60 development options as well as signing 11 new development agreements with existing Freddy's franchisees who committed to additional territory and over 70 new restaurant options.

"2020 brought unprecedented challenges to the restaurant industry and beyond, but our unwavering commitment to operating our business The Freddy's Way has been the driving force behind our continued success. This philosophy has enabled us to develop close relationships with each and every franchisee, and that unique mutual support proved to be a huge strength as we all navigated this new environment together," said Randy Simon, President and CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Our ability to continue growing and thriving despite the toughest of circumstances is a testament to the viability of the Freddy's franchise model. We are thrilled to be heading into 2021 with a strong growth pipeline that positions us for further success."

Throughout 2020, Freddy's investments in innovation and technology both before and during the pandemic allowed the brand to evolve from an operational standpoint and adapt to the new demands of a post-COVID reality. These innovations included the expedited rollout of a mobile ordering platform which better equipped franchisees and restaurant Team Members to facilitate curbside delivery and contactless ordering. The brand saw widespread adoption and use of the app and loyalty program where available, as it played a vital role in facilitating safe and contactless ordering and payment. Curbside delivery was made available in select markets and is continuing to rollout at more restaurants across the system. The company's investments resulted in sustainable, strong sales performance systemwide, with year-over-year sales growth coming in at a 21.2% increase.

"Giving our Team Members and guests a safe, efficient and convenient experience was more important in 2020 than ever, and we embraced technology as a way to maintain the connection we've built with our loyal guests and refine a process that enabled us to continue serving the Freddy's community," said Scott Redler, Co-Founder and COO.

With a dozen restaurants slated to open in the first quarter of the year, including locations in Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 50 restaurants nationwide throughout the end of 2021. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Julie Davis, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7850, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

