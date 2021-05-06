Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces Chris Dull as New Chief Executive Officer

WICHITA, Kan., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that franchise and restaurant industry veteran Chris Dull has joined the company as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dull joins the industry-leading fast-casual franchise on the heels of its recent acquisition by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) in March of 2021. Freddy's partnership with TSCP marks an exciting period of transition for the established restaurant brand, positioning the company to elevate its capabilities through investments in marketing and technology, as well as further fuel ongoing nationwide growth through franchise development.

With more than 25 years of experience in the franchise and restaurant industries, Dull has been instrumental in building, reviving and growing iconic brands throughout the U.S. and worldwide. He most recently served as President and CEO of Global Franchise Group, which has a portfolio of six brands – Great American Cookies®, Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo's®, Pretzelmaker®, Hot Dog on a Stick®, and Round Table Pizza®. In his new role as CEO of Freddy's, Dull will leverage his extensive industry experience to increase Freddy's focus on marketing and technology deployment while continuing to evolve the brand's operational best practices, as well as accelerate franchise development. Dull succeeds Freddy's co-founder Randy Simon, who will remain engaged in the business as chairman of the board and continue to play a critical role in Freddy's strategic development.

"As we look to continue Freddy's positive momentum, we're proud to welcome Chris into the Freddy's family," said Randy Simon, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "His background and expertise will be a true asset in building upon the success we've achieved and expand our footprint nationwide, while continuing to prioritize the success of our franchisees. Most importantly, Chris shares our commitment to operating The Freddy's Way, our promise to approach every aspect of our business the right way, holding true to our values and emphasizing quality."

Freddy's has experienced outstanding momentum over the past several years, most notably its openings growing by double digit percentages annually. Its aggressive growth has been fueled by the dozens of existing franchisees that continue to reinvest and grow with the brand. Their commitment has resulted in an average of 30 to 60 new restaurant openings each year since 2016, and a healthy pipeline of more than 500 units committed to be developed in the coming years. Freddy's success and strong network position the brand for continued explosive growth under Dull.

"Freddy's has emerged as one of the strongest and most viable franchise opportunities within the fast-casual segment today, creating a customer experience that is unparalleled in every aspect, from its hospitality and service to the one-of-a-kind menu offerings and product innovation. Once I was introduced to the brand and saw firsthand the operational excellence of its business model, I immediately jumped at the chance to join this exceptional team," said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "With a simple yet craveable menu and proven processes, as well as some of the best training capabilities I've seen within the industry, the Freddy's concept is easy to execute and boasts a profitable AUV for franchisees. Our system being comprised of dozens of franchisees who operate hundreds of units is a true testament to the viability of this franchise opportunity and growth potential, and I have no doubt the sky is the limit."

With six restaurants opening in the first quarter of the year, including locations in Boise, Idaho; Memphis, Tennessee; and Pensacola, Florida, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 50 restaurants nationwide throughout the remainder of 2021. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and Miami and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Julie Davis, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7850, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has twice been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

