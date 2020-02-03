Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces Record-Breaking Systemwide Sales in 2019

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it experienced record-breaking success in 2019, achieving its 12th consecutive period of positive same-store sales growth, as well as surpassing $500 million in annual systemwide sales for the first time in the company's history, a 14.5% increase year over year. Additionally, the brand opened 40 new restaurants throughout 2019, including its first international restaurants in Dubai and non-traditional units in universities and a casino.

"Despite many of the challenges faced by our industry, 2019 proved to be another strong year for the brand. We surpassed a new benchmark in systemwide sales, entered our very first international market with three new restaurants and continued consistent regional growth while staying true to our core values," said Randy Simon, President and CEO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "This momentum is a testament to our proven business model and our dedicated franchisees who continue to operate the Freddy's way. As we enter an exciting new decade, we plan to celebrate our next milestone opening in just a few months and look forward to further expanding our footprint into new markets throughout the year."

The fast-casual restaurant concept added 83 franchise restaurant options in 2019 with new and existing franchisees to expand its footprint throughout key markets including western Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The brand experienced an exciting year for both international and non-traditional growth, celebrating the opening of three restaurants in Dubai and campus locations in Missouri State University and Colorado State University. As a result of its rapid expansion and success achieved, Freddy's was named the Best Franchise to Buy in America by Forbes Magazine for the second year in a row and was named one of QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals.

Freddy's continued commitment to giving back to the community fueled its annual National Frozen Custard Day promotion hosted in August, which resulted in a $15,000 donation to the Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that provides free school supplies to thousands of kids and teachers across the country. Through its annual promotion, the brand has raised $55,000 for the foundation to date. Beyond its various community give-back initiatives across local markets nationwide, Freddy's also shares a deep commitment to providing guests with high-quality products and hospitality. To further enhance the Freddy's experience, the brand partnered with Tillster, the global leader in digital ordering and engagement solutions for restaurants, to enhance its guest experience with digital offerings including a loyalty program for guests.

With a dozen restaurants slated to open in the first quarter of the year, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide throughout the end of 2020. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest and California. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 370 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and three international locations in Dubai. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

