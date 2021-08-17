Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces Scott Redler as New Chief Experience Officer

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today that its Co-Founder, Scott Redler, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In 2002, Redler Co-founded Freddy's alongside business partners, Bill and Randy Simon. With 45 years of industry experience, Redler spent the last 19 years serving as COO of Freddy's. The creation of this new role for the industry-leading fast-casual franchise follows its recent acquisition by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021.

"Who better than Scott to continue the work of providing our Guests with a truly memorable Freddy's experience?" said Chris Dull, president and CEO. "As Co-founder, Scott created Freddy's alongside his partners, and it is a privilege to have his expertise focused on ensuring the delivery of the very best experience for our franchisees, Team Members, and Guests."

Redler has been instrumental in developing over 20 different concepts. His vast knowledge of all facets of restaurant operations has made him a sought-out professional in the industry. He currently serves as treasurer of the National Restaurant Association's Board of Directors and the recipient of many honors, including the 2020 IFMA Silver Plate Award.

"In light of our continued surge in franchise growth and ongoing success systemwide, this new role falls naturally into the progression of the company," said Scott Redler, co-founder and CXO. "I look forward to strengthening franchisee relationships, continuing our unique culture and doing things 'The Freddy's Way' by delivering an exceptional brand experience to our Guests."

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 34 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

