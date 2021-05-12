Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Announces the Signing of Four Multi-Unit Agreements

WICHITA, Kan., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today the recent signing of four multi-unit agreements that will result in a total of 29 new restaurants as the brand continues to make significant development progress throughout the first half of 2021. Following a strong 2020 in which the concept celebrated its 400th restaurant opening, Freddy's continued success has encouraged both new and existing franchisees alike to pursue expansion across additional territories.

The 29 restaurants will be developed by four different franchise groups across Southern California, Central Florida, Texas, and Ohio. FFC will be developing seven restaurants in Central Florida, strengthening the brand's newly established presence in the state following last year's 50 unit signing which covered Florida's West Coast territory. DJ Steakburgers will be developing three additional restaurants in Northern Ohio, building upon their existing commitments across Central and Southern OH. HCI Hospitality has signed to develop seven locations in Texas, joining a number of successful other locations across the state. Salim Development Group will be responsible for 12 new locations across Southern California, which will be opening over the next 10 years. Together, these deals encompass multiple prime growth markets for the brand as it continues to grow nationwide and enter new states.

"After meeting members of the Freddy's corporate team and seeing how dedicated they are to bringing great food and service to communities across the country, I knew this would be a great investment for our group," said Tahir Salim, CEO of Salim Development Group, which includes his sons Ahmad, Vakas and Zohaib Salim. "As an experienced franchise owner who has been in the business since 1998, I am confident in what Freddy's has to offer franchise owners and Guests alike, and have no doubt we will experience great success as we break into this new market. We're excited to be a part of growing Freddy's presence in a vibrant market like Southern California and introducing the community to the unparalleled Guest experience this brand is known for."

In 2020 alone, Freddy's welcomed six new development groups that committed to over 60 development options in addition to 11 new development agreements with existing Freddy's franchisees who committed to additional territory and over 70 new restaurant options.

"Coming off the momentum of last year, we're thrilled to round out a strong first quarter with these multi-unit deals. The areas included in these signings are key markets in our growth plans and we're excited to be making our mark with dozens of new Freddy's restaurants across the nation," said Scott Redler, Co-Founder and COO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. "Our franchise development efforts are stronger than ever, as we are not only continuing to grow with existing franchise groups, but also have made great strides in connecting with new owners who have seen the possibility offered by Freddy's ownership and are committed to sharing The Freddy's Way with their communities. We're thrilled to welcome these new faces into the Freddy's family and look forward to the renewed energy and ideas they will surely bring to our network."

With six restaurants opening in the first quarter of the year, including locations in Boise, ID, Memphis, TN, and Pensacola, FL, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 50 restaurants nationwide throughout the end of 2021. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Julie Davis, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7850, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

