Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Further Expands Chicagoland Footprint with Multi-Unit Development Agreement

Leading Fast-Casual Concept to Bring Six New Restaurants to Northeast Illinois

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the brand's plans to accelerate its growth in Northeast Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring six new Freddy's restaurants to the region. Leading the new development in Chicagoland is veteran franchisee, Asif Poonja of JAM Equities. The announcement builds on the development success Freddy's had in Chicagoland earlier this year, adding 13 new locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.

Freddy's exterior

"The development success we've been able to achieve in Chicagoland is a testament to the incredible franchise groups who are bringing Freddy's to the market. We strongly believe that our newly formed partnership with JAM Equities will propel our growth even further," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's. "Asif has extensive local knowledge and experience in the foodservice industry, and we know that his leadership will position their future units for success with our brand."

With over 25 years of experience owning and operating QSR concepts, Asif and his team have nine Popeyes restaurants in their portfolio with eight in Iowa and one in Chicago, and the group is set to further expand their footprint with the brand by developing four new units this year.

"To broaden our portfolio, we have been actively searching for a proven concept that holds a unique position within the QSR industry. Through our research, we confirmed that Freddy's is one of the fastest-growing franchises in its segment, and we believe it complements our other brands well," said Asif Poonja, President/CEO of JAM Equities. "Since entering Chicagoland, Freddy's has proven to resonate across the market, and we've been fortunate enough to see the growth potential first-hand. We are excited to be joining the Freddy's Family."

Freddy's has maintained strong development momentum in 2022 with 94 units added to its pipeline thus far and plans to grow its footprint in key target markets including California, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The brand has attracted multi-unit operators by adapting to the ever-evolving QSR industry, implementing strategies to meet the increased consumer demand for convenience and accessibility. Most recently, Freddy's partnered with Creative Realities to launch digitalized menu boards. This next generation technology is being used to provide a more seamless experience for guests through drive-thru solutions.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7854, or visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

Anna Lake | Account Coordinator

[email protected]

754.888.6318

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers