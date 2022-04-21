Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Honors Teachers Nationwide With a FREE Single-Topping Mini Sundae

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week at Freddy's from Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th

WICHITA, Kan., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers , is showing their gratitude to educators across the country by offering teachers a free single-topping mini sundae. Guests must present a valid school ID for Dine-In or Drive-thru orders only. This offer takes place during Teacher Appreciation Week, beginning on Monday, May 2, 2022, and ending on Friday, May 6, 2022.

"As a company built by entrepreneurs, Freddy's values education. We know teachers are constantly asked to do more. Yet, they remain champions for their students despite the many challenges of the past few years," said Freddy's Chief Marketing Officer, Laura Rueckel. "That is why at Freddy's, we celebrate our teachers and hope to make their day a little sweeter with a free frozen custard treat."

Frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy's menu. Known for being smoother and richer than ice cream due to a unique, time-tested churning process, Freddy's frozen custard is made using only America's finest dairy ingredients. It is the ultimate treat for ice cream lovers that have made Freddy's famous in 35 states.

For more information on this limited-time offer, please visit https://freddys.com.

