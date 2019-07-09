Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens First International Location

WICHITA, Kan., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today it has opened its first international location in the Dubai Mall. The brand's second international location is slated to open at the Mall of the Emirates in the coming weeks. The restaurants are owned and operated by Tastebuds Group, who will continue to drive Freddy's growth throughout the Middle East, with plans to open locations in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar.

"The training and support that we've received from Freddy's since signing our initial master franchise and development agreement has been incredible and a true testament to the level of passion and commitment they devote to each venture," said Yousef Khattar, managing director of Tastebuds Group. "It has been a pleasure working alongside the team to ensure that all aspects of the family friendly concept will be received well by our guests in Dubai. We are truly elated to celebrate the opening of Freddy's first international location, and to be able to bring the taste of Freddy's authentic steakburgers and frozen custard to the Middle East for the first time."

Freddy's enduring commitment to providing high-quality, premium products and exceptional service has been the driving force behind the brand's consistent growth domestically, and now, internationally. Staying true to its core values, Freddy's worked to ensure a seamless transition as the concept entered a new country by adapting to the local culture in various aspects including training protocols, hours of operation, menu items offered and portion size, among others. The Dubai locations will serve the same premium Meadowvale frozen custard, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, and USDA beef as their U.S. counterparts.

"As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Dubai has an unparalleled level of hospitality, complimenting Freddy's deep commitment to providing our guests with genuine service in a welcoming atmosphere," said Ben Hesse, Vice President of Training and People Development. "Identifying which menu items and processes to uphold or alter were critical for our long-term success and further growth internationally. The Tastebuds team has shown incredible commitment through their extensive training in Wichita, and we're thrilled to have the privilege of entering a new and exciting market. We look forward to delivering the Freddy's experience throughout the Middle East."

Earlier this year, Freddy's announced its expansion into the nontraditional space for the first time with the opening of new locations at Wichita State University student center and Oklahoma State University football and basketball stadiums. Additionally, in 2018, Freddy's introduced a smaller restaurant prototype with an updated kitchen design that maintains volume capacity to allow new and existing franchisees innovative ways to expand their portfolio with the brand. These points of growth for the brand helped lay the foundation for international expansion into the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide throughout the end of 2019. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the West Coast, Upper Midwest, Northeast and Florida. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 300 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and two international locations in Dubai. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Fast Casual's 2019 Movers & Shakers top 100, Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2018 Fast & Serious top 10 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

