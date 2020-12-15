Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens Milestone 400th Location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a leading national fast-casual restaurant concept known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers and freshly churned frozen custard treats, announced today the opening of its milestone 400th location. Located at the Bluhawk Shopping Center in Overland Park, Kansas, this new restaurant marks Freddy's 32nd corporate-owned unit, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to continually investing in the brand alongside its franchisees.

"We opened our first Freddy's in Kansas nearly two decades ago, and being back in our home state to celebrate the 400th location has been an incredible opportunity to reflect on how far we've come. Despite our rapid expansion, we've never strayed from The Freddy's Way, providing an unparalleled Guest experience at each and every restaurant nationwide," said Randy Simon, Co-Founder and CEO.

Freddy's landmark 400th opening comes on the heels of a significant period of success for the rapidly growing franchise concept. In addition to opening 31 new restaurants year-to-date in 2020 and growing its footprint in key markets nationwide, Freddy's has also experienced a surge in franchise development, including the recent signing of a 50-unit deal to expand its presence in the Southeast.

"This milestone achievement is truly a testament to the strength of our system and franchise owners, whose continued success has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth and taken our brand to new heights," said Scott Redler, Co-Founder and COO.

After a record year in 2019, Freddy's maintained its strength despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the restaurant industry. The brand's investments in innovation and technology allowed it to continue solid sales growth and nationwide expansion efforts throughout 2020. In addition to the substantial development growth achieved this year, Freddy's is positioned to accelerate this momentum in 2021, with additional locations in the pipeline slated to open in Q1 in key markets throughout Tennessee, Georgia and Texas.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.

For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to 400 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

CONTACT:

Fish Consulting

Lucy Kaneb

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Related Links

http://www.freddysusa.com

