Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Propels Nationwide Growth

WICHITA, Kan., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, announced it experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2018, opening 17 new restaurants. This continued surge in franchise development has helped expand the brand's presence in new and existing markets nationwide. Freddy's opened its first Chicago-area restaurant in Orland Park in February and has plans to open three additional locations in the market throughout the year. The company also opened its 300th restaurant in Indianapolis March 13.

Additionally, Freddy's signed a development and master franchise agreement with Younata Investment Limited to bring the concept to the Middle East, with plans to develop in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar. The franchisee group brings more than 25 years of regional business experience within the Gulf Cooperation Council to the American brand and will be opening Freddy's first international location in Dubai later this year.

"The growth we're seeing so far in 2018 is unbelievable. It's through leadership of our outstanding franchisees, commitment to quality products and exceptional service that we're able to continue expanding and make Freddy's accessible to more people across the country," said Randy Simon, co-founder and CEO. "Beyond our domestic openings this year, we're thrilled to be taking Freddy's internationally with the opening of our Dubai location later this year. We're eager to introduce the brand to the international market, as well as new and existing markets in the U.S., and look forward to continuing this accelerated growth momentum throughout 2018."

This year, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide. Franchise opportunities remain in markets across the U.S., including Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, vice president of franchise development, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers, Chicago dogs, and other savory items along with its signature desserts prepared with premium frozen custard churned fresh throughout the day. Today, 300 Freddy's restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. In 2018, Freddy's has been named for the fifth year in a row as one of the top 10 on Franchise Times magazine's Fast & Serious list, and for a sixth time to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list (ranked #44). In 2017, Freddy's was included on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. Other notable accomplishments include a feature on Consumer Reports'® lists of best burgers, cleanest fast-food restaurants and those with the best service last published in 2014, and first-place winner of many local newspaper readers' choice categories throughout the U.S. including Best Burger, Best Fries, Best Hot Dog and Best Dessert. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

