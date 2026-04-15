Freddy's Opens First-Ever Military Base Location

Brand Honors Founder's Military Roots While Expanding Its Nontraditional Growth Strategy

WICHITA, Kan., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ("Freddy's") – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats, is officially opening its first-ever restaurant on a U.S. military base, located within the Fort Lee Army installation commissary. The milestone marks a significant moment for the brand whose namesake, Freddy Simon, was a decorated World War II veteran.

The restaurant will open its doors on April 15th. A formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for a later date.

Inside the base commissary alongside other dining options, the Freddy's location features a streamlined kitchen and a simplified menu designed specifically for the space.

"This really started as a partnership opportunity with the base, and from day one it's been a collaborative effort," said Cam Blakely, President at JRI Hospitality. "We've built a great relationship with the base team and are excited to officially open our doors."

Built for the Base Environment

Located inside the base commissary alongside other dining options, the Fort Lee restaurant operates within a smaller footprint than a traditional Freddy's. It features a streamlined kitchen and a simplified menu designed specifically for the space.

"We had to be flexible in how we approached this location, from the size of the space to how we operate day to day," said Blakely. "But at the end of the day, we're still delivering the same Freddy's experience our guests know and love."

To meet military requirements, the team navigated an extended approval process, completed background checks for all staff, and adapted to base-directed guidelines. Construction was also notably faster than a typical restaurant build, with the space completed in approximately one month.

Part of a Broader Growth Strategy

The Fort Lee restaurant marks Freddy's 25th nontraditional location, including airports, student centers, stadiums and arenas. With strong support from both corporate leadership and regional teams, the brand sees this as a promising first step toward expanding Freddy's footprint across additional military installations nationwide.

"This is a really exciting milestone for us," said Chris Dull, President & CEO of Freddy's. "It's meaningful because of Freddy's military roots, and it also demonstrates our ability to strategically adapt to different environments. We see this as a strong first step toward bringing Freddy's to more military bases in the future."

As Freddy's continues to evolve its development strategy, the Fort Lee opening serves as a powerful example of how the brand is adapting to new spaces while staying true to its core offering of delivering quality, hospitality, and a classic American dining experience. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com.

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/ .

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers