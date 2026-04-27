Freddy's Strengthens Development Leadership Team with Two Key Executive Appointments

Fast-casual brand adds two seasoned leaders to support continued strategic expansion

Vice President of Business Development Rafik Farouk brings decades of experience in restaurant operations and growth

Vice President of Franchise Sales Jackie Lobdell adds deep expertise in franchise development, sales and marketing

WICHITA, Kan., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ("Freddy's") – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats – is strengthening its development team as the brand continues to build on its strategic growth momentum. Rafik Farouk has joined as Vice President of Business Development, and Jackie Lobdell has been named Vice President of Franchise Sales.

"Freddy's has built a powerful reputation highlighted by its differentiated franchise opportunity" Post this Rafik Farouk has joined Freddy's as Vice President of Business Development. As Vice President of Business Development, Farouk will play a key role in driving Freddy’s expansion across both new and existing markets. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy’s, visit freddysfranchising.com. Jackie Lobdell has been named Vice President of Franchise Sales of Freddy's. Lobdell’s primary focus as Vice President of Franchise Sales will be on identifying prospective franchisees and guiding them through the discovery process as Freddy’s expands its footprint. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy’s, visit freddysfranchising.com.

As Freddy's approaches 600 restaurants, the addition of these experienced leaders reinforces the team driving the brand's expansion. Together, Farouk and Lobdell bring more than four decades of restaurant industry experience, adding significant depth to Freddy's development bench.

"Freddy's is entering an exciting phase of growth, and Rafik and Jackie are two important additions to our development team," said Andrew Thengvall, Freddy's Chief Development Officer and Chief Legal Officer. "Each brings a powerful combination of industry knowledge, strategic insight and proven development expertise. Rafik and Jackie will enhance our ability to grow thoughtfully, attract the right franchise partners and unlock new opportunities for Freddy's."

New Avenues for Development

As Vice President of Business Development, Farouk will play a key role in driving Freddy's expansion across both new and existing markets. Farouk has nearly 30 years of experience leading both restaurant operations and franchise development strategies, with a focus on global growth. His operational and development background will be instrumental as Freddy's continues to expand into new channels and build on its recent international debut.

"Freddy's has a strong foundation with a clear vision and significant room for growth," said Farouk. "I'm excited to join the team and help advance opportunities that will broaden the brand's reach while preserving the core qualities that make Freddy's so compelling to franchisees and memorable for guests."

Supporting Franchise Growth

Lobdell's primary focus as Vice President of Franchise Sales will be on identifying prospective franchisees and guiding them through the discovery process as Freddy's expands its footprint. She brings a strong, 10-year background in franchise development within the restaurant sector, complemented by earlier experience in advertising and marketing, giving her a well-rounded perspective on franchise recruitment and engagement.

"Freddy's has built a powerful reputation highlighted by its differentiated franchise opportunity and a timeless brand story that truly resonates," said Lobdell. "I look forward to introducing franchise candidates to Freddy's and helping drive this next chapter of growth."

Freddy's has built a foundation around its commitment to quality and genuine hospitality, offering made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. The brand is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchisees. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.com.

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 580 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 60 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 85 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 60 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/ .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers