Freddy's partners with Folds of Honor in November fundraiser

News provided by

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

30 Oct, 2023, 14:50 ET

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today that the brand will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Folds of Honor. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, guests will have the option to give back to Folds of Honor by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant or selecting a $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation when ordering in-app or online.

Photo courtesy of Folds of Honor Foundation
Folds of Honor has been providing scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members since 2007. Beginning in 2022, their mission expanded to include the families of America's first responders.

Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 500 locations across 36 states nationwide that offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients.

SOURCE Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

