Freddy's Signs Second Development Agreement in Canada

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, recently signed its second development agreement led by Dan Arndt of ZZA Hospitality to debut five new Freddy's restaurants in Alberta. This announcement follows the news of Freddy's signing of a Master Franchise and Development Agreement in Canada last November with veteran franchisees Jim Wershler and Gregg Most of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Freddy's Original Double combo with fries and a drink
"Bringing an iconic brand like Freddy's into Canadian territories has been an exhilarating journey, and we feel thrilled to be closer to debuting our first franchise location in Alberta," said Gregg Most, franchise owner of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. "It's a pleasure to work with ZZA Hospitality as we realize our goal of expanding Freddy's Canadian footprint."

ZZA Hospitality currently operates several quick-service restaurant franchises and will be developing five new Freddy's locations over the next five years.

"Bringing Freddy's to Canada means serving delicious food and creating a memorable experience for families, friends, and lovers of great taste. Our first franchise restaurants will be a testament to our commitment to sharing the joy of Freddy's with the vibrant communities here," said Dan Arndt, franchise owner of ZZA Hospitality. "Freddy's dedication to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order menu items and providing genuine hospitality will resonate with Canadian guests."

The brand, known for its signature combination of craveable menu items, including cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries and freshly churned frozen custard treats, opened more than 60 new locations in 2023. Freddy's looks to maintain a high level of growth across the United States and aims to bring the Freddy's footprint to more than 800 units by 2026.

Franchise opportunities are now available in Canada. For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or 316-719-7854 or contact Gregg Most and Jim Werschler at [email protected] for Canadian inquiries. Prospective franchisees can also visit https://www.freddys.com/franchising/ for the latest information regarding available opportunities.

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddys.com/franchising.

