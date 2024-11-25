Frederick County and Safe House Project Launch Collaborative Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick County, alongside its newest partner Safe House Project is taking a bold stand against human trafficking with the launch of the Enhanced Collaborative Model (ECM) Task Force, an initiative designed to combat this pervasive crime through collaboration, prevention, and survivor-centered care. Between January 2022 and April 2024, 34 victims of sex trafficking and 7 victims of labor trafficking were identified in Frederick County alone—a sobering reminder of the urgent need for action.

Supported by a $1.06 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime, the ECM Task Force unites federal, state, and local partners to strengthen efforts to hold traffickers accountable, expand support services for survivors, and prevent trafficking before it begins.

The launch event on November 21, 2024, brought together leaders from across sectors, showcasing a united commitment to address trafficking at every level. Activities included a tour of the Intercept Task Force offices, a meet-and-greet with executive leadership, and a roundtable discussion focused on fostering collaboration and partnership.

Highlight of the Day: Building Collaboration Around the Table

The highlight of the day was a luncheon and stakeholder roundtable discussion at Frederick Social, where participants from law enforcement, non-profits, and community organizations came together to share insights, address challenges, and plan for the future. This gathering exemplified the task force's commitment to partnership, with every stakeholder having a seat at the table—both literally and figuratively.

"This task force is about more than combating trafficking; it's about ensuring that every voice is heard and every partner plays a vital role," said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. "By bringing diverse stakeholders to the table, we are building a framework for collaboration that prioritizes survivors and strengthens our community's response to trafficking."

The roundtable discussions emphasized the importance of partnerships and underscored the broader task force goals: fostering collaboration, valuing every perspective, and ensuring survivors have access to a full network of support.

Federal Support and Expanded Efforts

The ECM Task Force has been made possible through a $1.06 million grant over the next three years, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime. These funds will enable the task force to implement survivor-centered care, prosecute traffickers, and prevent trafficking across Frederick County.

In addition, Senator Chris Van Hollen has requested Congressionally Directed Spending to expand Safe House Project's services across Maryland, reinforcing his commitment to eradicating human trafficking and supporting survivors statewide.

"Tackling the dangers of human trafficking takes partnership and a comprehensive approach to prevent it in the first place, hold perpetrators accountable, and protect survivors. That's why we secured more than a million dollars in federal funding to help the Frederick County INTERCEPT Task Force accomplish that mission. This initiative will bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement capabilities to crack down on human trafficking and get victims the support they need – making Frederick a safer place for all," said Senator Van Hollen.

Voices of Leadership

Throughout the day, task force leaders reiterated their dedication to the mission:

Charlie Smith , Frederick County State's Attorney , emphasized the task force's legal and prosecutorial focus:

"Human trafficking is a crime that has no place in Frederick County or anywhere else. This task force not only strengthens our ability to bring traffickers to justice but also ensures survivors receive the care and dignity they deserve."

, emphasized the task force's legal and prosecutorial focus: Kristi Wells , CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project , highlighted the survivor-centered approach:

"This task force reflects what is possible when we work together to support survivors and prevent exploitation. With the leadership of local and federal partners, we are creating a model that prioritizes survivor-centered care and drives systemic change."

, highlighted the survivor-centered approach: Bryan Weight , Chief Operating Officer of Operation Light Shine, emphasized the importance of coordination and collaboration:

"The strength of this task force lies in its partnerships. By combining the expertise of local, state, and federal agencies with survivor-centered organizations, we are creating a unified approach to dismantling trafficking networks and supporting those who need it most. This is the blueprint for impactful, sustained change."

About the ECM Task Force

The Enhanced Collaborative Model (ECM) Task Force is a multi-disciplinary initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime. It unites law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and community partners to combat human trafficking. Through collaboration and trauma-informed care, the task force aims to eradicate trafficking, support survivors, and ensure justice is served.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national leader in the fight against human trafficking, committed to empowering survivors and eradicating trafficking through advocacy, education, and survivor-centered care. Since its founding, Safe House Project has built one of the largest survivor support networks in the country, providing safe housing, resources, and comprehensive support to help survivors rebuild their lives.

Through partnerships with law enforcement, healthcare providers, and community organizations, Safe House Project has trained over 400,000 professionals to recognize and respond to the signs of trafficking. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the organization ensures survivors have access to the care, dignity, and freedom they deserve.

To learn more about Safe House Project and its mission, visit www.safehouseproject.org.

