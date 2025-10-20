Operation "Coast to Coast" Results in 71 Human Trafficking Victims Identified in Massive, Cross-Country Collaboration of Law Enforcement, Human Trafficking Training Center, Safe House Project, and Corporations

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a coalition of the country's most technologically-advanced anti-human trafficking organizations, law enforcement, and private sector companies, announced they have successfully completed another Coast to Coast operation, resulting in 34 arrests as well as the identification of 68 adult and three minor trafficking victims. This was done through collaboration with over 150 law enforcement agencies, spanning numerous cities across 15 states. The coalition included the Human Trafficking Training Center (HTTC); Safe House Project (SHP); Delta Airlines; Marinus Analytics, which provides Traffic Jam technology for human trafficking investigators; Our Rescue; Western States Intelligence Network (WSIN); and Mid States Organized Intelligence Network.

The operation was coordinated and executed through the Iowa Fusion Center with assistance from HTTC. SHP staff supported victims through the process, ensuring their path to safe housing and the fulfillment of their most critical needs.

"It's deeply satisfying to see these traffickers arrested by law enforcement agencies that have been effectively trained and are working these investigations properly to ensure not only prosecution, but that victims are not retraumatized," stated Dan Nash, a former Missouri State Trooper and the founder and CEO of HTTC. "Until now, we have seen too few officers know what to look for or what to do when they do identify a situation like this. We will not stop until every agency is trained, trafficker prosecuted, and victim turned into a survivor."

Unbeknownst to many, human trafficking is an illicit $99 billion a year business and occurs in every community across America, affecting vulnerable populations in various industries and settings. In the United States, only 17% of law enforcement agencies have training in how to identify and investigate human trafficking.

"We are deeply grateful for the law enforcement officers who saw these women as victims of trafficking and gave them the opportunity to exit their situations and begin their journey to freedom," said SHP CEO Kristi Wells. "Through these partnerships, we have been able to assess each survivor's individualized needs and match her to the best safe home in the country able to meet those specific needs. Without immediate access to this safe, trauma-informed care, 80% of survivors would face re-exploitation."

"At Marinus Analytics, our team leverages computer science to apply AI for good, supporting frontline human trafficking investigators in harnessing online information to protect victims of commercial sexual exploitation. We are grateful to join forces with HTTC and SHP to assist with this national operation," stated Marinus Analytics CEO Cara Jones.

"Operations like this one are most successful when law enforcement, non-profit organizations, and private industry seamlessly collaborate to disrupt human trafficking networks as effectively as possible," said Willaim Walker, Senior Vice President of Law Enforcement Operations at Our Rescue. "We will continue to empower and support these comprehensive efforts in the quest to rid the world of human exploitation."

Operation Coast to Coast was started in 2024 as an initiative of HTTC and other organizations in an effort to spur a nation-wide response to trafficking. The growth in the size of this operation has come about through the increased awareness around human trafficking and the effectiveness of the training HTTC has provided to law enforcement agencies across the United States.

