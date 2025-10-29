Safe House Project Announces Nationwide Free Access to Simply Report App at Attorney General Alliance Human Trafficking Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Attorney General Alliance's Human Trafficking Conference today, Safe House Project announced that its pioneering reporting platform, Simply Report, will now be available free to every state. Developed by survivors, psychologists, law enforcement professionals, and healthcare experts, Simply Report provides a secure, anonymous way for anyone to identify and report human trafficking. With philanthropic support covering deployment costs, all 50 states can leverage the tool at no cost to taxpayers.

"Simply Report was built in partnership with attorneys general and law–enforcement agencies across the country to close the gaps in existing hotlines and tip lines," said Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project. "By making the platform free nationwide, we're ensuring that every community has access to a trauma–informed tool that empowers citizens to make anonymous reports and routes those tips directly to the right investigators in real time."

The platform mobilizes a nationwide network of more than 3,000 partner organizations. In its first three months, Simply Report processed over 8,000 signals, opened 1,200 cases, and supported 684 victims.

Building on State Partnerships

The nationwide rollout builds on early successes in states like Mississippi, which was the first to integrate Simply Report into its attorney general's office. The platform supplements existing hotlines by providing a streamlined way for community members to submit tips. During a recent operation, Mississippi's human–trafficking task force announced 72 arrests and 29 victims recovered. Simply Report helped law enforcement receive and coordinate citizen reports more efficiently. The platform's integration into systems demonstrates how public–private collaboration strengthens investigative workflows without replacing existing tools.

How Simply Report Works

Unlike traditional hotlines, which require phone calls, involve long wait times, and have limited language support, Simply Report offers a free, secure reporting system accessible via mobile app, website, or phone call. Users interact with a trauma–informed interface powered by AI that validates their responses and guides them through the next steps. The system automatically routes reports to the appropriate agency, ensuring real–time action and avoiding delays caused by backlogs. Reports can be submitted in over 200 languages, and the platform integrates with a national network of certified safe houses, ensuring that victims receive stabilization and long–term support.

A Public – Private Partnership Model

Simply Report exemplifies a public–private partnership: attorneys general and law–enforcement agencies provide legal authority and investigative resources; nonprofits like Safe House Project contribute trauma–informed design and a national care network; and private donors fund development and ongoing operations. The platform was built over a two–year period and has been tested and vetted by federal and state agencies. Its no–cost nationwide availability reflects the belief that comprehensive anti–trafficking solutions require cross–sector cooperation rather than reliance on any single entity.

What's Next

Safe House Project will continue working with attorneys general, law enforcement, and local partners to integrate Simply Report into systems and train frontline professionals. The organization also operates a Safe–House Certification program that assesses and elevates the quality of residential programs for trafficking survivors, ensuring that when victims are identified, they receive gold–standard care. Together, these initiatives support the goal of ending trafficking in our lifetime.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national nonprofit dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and providing survivors with pathways to freedom and healing. The organization mobilizes communities through education, provides tools for identification and reporting of trafficking, and partners with vetted safe houses to deliver comprehensive survivor care. Learn more at safehouseproject.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Fields

Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected] | 507-769-0819

SOURCE Safe House Project