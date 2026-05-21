Missouri Attorney General Signs MOU with Safe House Project to Launch Simply Report Statewide Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Every Missourian can now report suspected trafficking through a modernized system that routes actionable intelligence directly to law enforcement dashboards across the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Safe House Project to launch Simply Report statewide, giving every Missourian a modernized way to report suspected human trafficking and routing that intelligence directly to law enforcement dashboards accessible across the state. The launch comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Kansas City serving as one of 11 U.S. host cities. Missouri joins a growing coalition of states formally adopting the technology through their Attorneys General.

Download Simply Report on the App Store or Google Play Store

The platform is available in over 200 languages and is built on an AI-powered behavioral intelligence matrix of more than 700 trafficking indicators. When a Missourian submits a signal, the platform screens it against the indicator matrix, classifies the level of risk, and routes actionable tips into secure dashboards that law enforcement agencies across Missouri can access in real time. Victims are connected directly to Safe House Project's national Survivor Support Team and certified safe home network for immediate placement and long-term care.

Simply Report is free and accessible to every person in Missouri. Community members can download the Simply Report app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, visit simplyreport.com , or call 1.833.5.BESAFE.

"Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we are unifying our efforts so survivors of human trafficking can be heard, responders can coordinate quickly, and our state can act with urgency and precision to protect the public," said Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway. "Protecting victims and preventing exploitation are core public–safety responsibilities of my office, and we will use every tool available to catch traffickers and hold them accountable. Victims deserve systems that work as hard as they do to survive. Statewide access to Simply Report puts victims first, makes reporting safer and easier, and gives Missourians a way to help stop these horrific crimes."

The national trafficking identification rate sits at approximately 1%. Human trafficking is a $99 billion criminal enterprise, and the gap between what is happening and what is being identified is not a public awareness problem. It is an infrastructure problem. Simply Report was built to close that gap, replacing fragmented hotlines and disconnected tip lines with a single streamlined pathway that puts intelligence in the hands of the people who can act on it.

"Missouri is leading, and Missouri is not leading alone. That is the point," said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. "Attorneys General across the country have identified the same infrastructure failure and are moving to fix it. What General Hanaway is doing is mobilizing a state and empowering law enforcement to respond to a crime that has long operated in the gaps between systems, and she is doing this ahead of an event that will bring millions of people through Missouri. When a Missourian sees something, they now have a way to act on it. When law enforcement needs intelligence, Simply Report puts it in their hands. This is what modernized identification looks like."

Under the MOU, Safe House Project and the Missouri Attorney General's Office will work together to drive statewide awareness of Simply Report, encouraging community members, frontline professionals across healthcare, education, hospitality, and transportation, and law enforcement partners to engage with the platform. Tips submitted by Missourians will be routed into live dashboards for investigation by law enforcement across the state. Safe House Project will simultaneously bring its national survivor services infrastructure to bear, supporting every victim exiting trafficking across the state through case management, certified safe home placement, and connection to long-term care.

The launch is timed with intent. Large-scale international events historically correlate with increased trafficking activity, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring an unprecedented flow of visitors through Kansas City and the surrounding region. Missouri's early adoption establishes the reporting and response infrastructure before the surge, not during it.

Missourians are encouraged to download the Simply Report app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, visit simplyreport.com , or call 1.833.5.BESAFE to report suspected trafficking.

About Simply Report

Simply Report is a free behavioral intelligence platform built on a 700+ indicator matrix developed in partnership with psychologists, educators, law enforcement, and survivors. Available via mobile app, web, and phone in over 200 languages, the platform routes actionable tips into law enforcement dashboards in real time and is deployed through Attorney General partnerships nationwide. Learn more at simplyreport.com.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is one of the fastest-growing anti-trafficking nonprofits in the United States, building the infrastructure that connects identification, survivor care, prosecution, and prevention. In 2025, Safe House Project served 2,644 survivors and operates a certified network of 4,000+ safe homes and service providers nationwide. Co-founded in 2017 by Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn. Learn more at www.safehouseproject.org .

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SOURCE Safe House Project