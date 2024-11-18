Frederick County Launches Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, 2024, Frederick County, in coordination with the Safe House Project and Operation Light Shine, will officially launch the Enhanced Collaborative Model (ECM) Task Force, a new initiative aimed at addressing human trafficking within the region. This launch event, to be held at the Frederick County Courthouse, will feature remarks from key leaders and partners in the fight against trafficking, including representatives from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Frederick City Police Department, Operation Light Shine, Safe House Project, and federal law enforcement agencies. The event will begin with a private strategy meeting with key executives and culminate in a public press conference at 11:30 AM followed by a stakeholder luncheon.

The ECM Task Force has been made possible through a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), to enhance regional efforts against human trafficking. Joyce King, Chief Counsel for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, will kick off the press conference, introducing the goals of the task force.

The task force will focus on strengthening local and federal collaboration to combat human trafficking by providing a structured framework for prevention, victim identification, and prosecution. It will augment and expand current efforts by the Human Trafficking Response Team and Intercept Task Force. Following the remarks from Ms. King, the press conference will feature:

Charlie Smith , Frederick County State's Attorney – speaking on the prosecutorial strategies of the task force

– speaking on the prosecutorial strategies of the task force Chuck Jenkins , Frederick County Sheriff – outlining law enforcement's role in identifying trafficking and supporting victims

– outlining law enforcement's role in identifying trafficking and supporting victims Jason Lando, Chief of Police, Frederick City Police Department – emphasizing the importance of community engagement and local partnerships

– emphasizing the importance of community engagement and local partnerships Bryan Weight , Chief Operating Officer, Operation Light Shine – highlighting the role of task force coordination and operational strategies

– highlighting the role of task force coordination and operational strategies Evan Campanella, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – discussing federal support and the broader impact of the task force on trafficking

– discussing federal support and the broader impact of the task force on trafficking Kristi Wells , CEO, Safe House Project – discussing the vision for survivor support and community outreach

In addition to these speakers, representatives from the County Executive's Office, various law enforcement partners, and community stakeholders will be present, demonstrating the breadth of collaboration across agencies and sectors.

The Frederick County ECM Task Force represents a new era of cooperation, with Safe House Project serving as the primary victim services provider and Operation Light Shine supporting multidisciplinary collaboration. Through this partnership, survivors will gain access to critical services such as legal aid, housing, and mental health support. The task force also aims to enhance data sharing, streamline protocols, and ultimately bring justice to those impacted by trafficking.

Event Details:

Date: November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024 Location: Frederick County Courthouse, Second Floor, 100 West Patrick Street, Frederick, MD

Frederick County Courthouse, Second Floor, 100 West Patrick Street, Time: Press conference begins at 11:30 AM

For more information about the ECM Task Force or to RSVP for the press conference, please contact Jacqueline Rottmann at [email protected] or 301-600-2972.

About the Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force

The Enhanced Collaborative Model (ECM) Task Force, supported by the U.S. Department of Justice and Office for Victims of Crime, is a multi-disciplinary initiative designed to combat human trafficking through coordinated prevention, victim support, and prosecutorial strategies. The Frederick County ECM Task Force joins law enforcement, non-governmental organizations, and community partners in a united effort to eliminate human trafficking from the region.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project (501c3) is a nonprofit organization committed to combatting domestic child sex trafficking by increasing victim identification through survivor-informed training, supporting victims in their escape, and increasing the number of restorative care opportunities for child trafficking victims. To learn more about Safe House Project, visit www.safehouseproject.org.

