Safe House Project Celebrates Human Trafficking Awareness Month with Milestone: Over 1,500 Survivors Supported in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable stride towards ending human trafficking, Safe House Project announced today that in 2025, the organization supported 1,529 survivors of trafficking in their journey to freedom—an impressive increase from the 534 survivors served in 2023. Of those supported, 25% gained access to restorative care, enabling them to embark on healing journeys that will transform their futures.

In 2024, Safe House Project served 1,529 trafficking survivors, playing a vital role in connecting trafficking survivors with long-term restorative services. They also assist survivors with exiting their trafficking situation and getting to safety.

This milestone underscores the critical work of Safe House Project in providing resources, safe environments, and trauma-informed care for survivors across the nation. The organization's efforts include building safe housing networks, offering therapeutic and medical support, and connecting survivors with life-changing opportunities.

"Reaching 1,529 survivors this year is a testament to the growing awareness and support from communities across the country," said Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project. "Our work proves that with collective effort and continued investment in restorative care, we can break cycles of exploitation and give survivors the opportunity to thrive. We are honored to play a part in these transformative journeys."

One survivor shared the profound impact of their time in a Safe House Project program:

"Hi. As of yesterday, May 14th, I have been here for three months already... I still have to occasionally pinch myself to make sure that such a place like this really does exist... While this journey has been enormously difficult, it has also been beyond anything that I could have ever imagined. I can't thank Safe House Project enough for helping me become who God created me to be. Hopefully, we will stay in touch as I continue to heal."

This survivor's message reflects the core of Safe House Project's mission—to provide safety, dignity, and hope for individuals rebuilding their lives after trauma.

Lora Trent, Survivor Support Manager at Safe House Project, expressed her gratitude:

"Our team has witnessed resilience like no other. Survivors come to us after enduring the unimaginable, and yet, they show an incredible capacity for growth and healing. To see this many lives changed in one year is humbling and reminds us why our work is so critical."

Safe House Project continues to lead initiatives to combat human trafficking, including increasing safe housing availability and advocating for policies that protect survivors. Programs like SafeWatch, a community-based reporting tool, and survivor certification initiatives aim to bring transformative change to an industry fraught with systemic challenges.

Kristi Wells concluded, "We celebrate this milestone as a collective achievement. It's the donors, volunteers, and every individual who has joined this fight that make it possible. But we won't stop here—because every survivor deserves a safe place to call home and a future filled with hope."

Founded in 2017, Safe House Project is a national leader in combating human trafficking by providing safe housing, education, and advocacy for survivors. To date, the organization has helped create over 174,000 safe nights annually for survivors and continues to push for transformative industry standards.

For more information on how to support survivors and combat human trafficking, visit www.safehouseproject.org.

Contact: Elizabeth Fields

[email protected]

502-324-5665

SOURCE Safe House Project