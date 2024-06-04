Free Beer is Back at Busch Gardens This Summer

Guests 21+ can receive a cold brew alongside summer thrills and limited time savings

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES & B-ROLL

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back! Free beer returns to Busch Gardens to celebrate summer and help guests cool down and refresh from the exhilarating new thrills, hot new shows, and fan-favorite animal experiences happening in the parks this summer.

Guests looking to enjoy a cold one this summer can find it here:

Busch Gardens Tampa : At Orang Café, all guests can receive one free beer * per visit, and pass holders can receive two free beers per visit from 11:00 a.m. to park close, local time. Offer available now and for a limited time.

: At Orang Café, all guests can receive one free beer per visit, and pass holders can receive two free beers per visit from to park close, local time. Offer available now and for a limited time. Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Willkommenhaus will offer one free beer** per visit for members and annual pass holders and a $0.50 beer for all guests. Offer begins June 10 .

"From heart pounding new and guest-favorite rides to awesome new shows and musical acts, Busch Gardens is the hottest place to be this summer, and a free cold one – or two – is the perfect way to take some time to relax and refresh," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts.

Both Busch Gardens parks are igniting the spark for summertime family fun, including the return of Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the debut of the all-new Summer of Wonder featuring art, music, culinary delights and world-class fun at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Plus, visitors at the Tampa park can beat the heat with the premier of the park's all-new ice show, Rhythm of Nature, in the Moroccan Palace Theater and celebrate the nostalgia of summer during the all-new Red, White & Brews event.

In addition to new events and entertainment throughout the parks, there are heart pounding new thrills. At Busch Gardens Williamsburg, guests are invited to feel the roar of the all-new Loch Ness Monster. In addition to 900 feet of "Nessie's" signature steel track, riders will encounter new sights, sounds and surprises during their journey through the Scottish terrain. At Busch Gardens Tampa, there's nothing more exhilarating than a ride on the wings of the phoenix. Coming this summer, experience a fiery blaze of immersive, family-friendly excitement as you soar above the Serengeti Plain and drop into fun-filled twists and turns on the NEW Phoenix Rising. Inspired by legend, this suspended roller coaster in vibrant Pantopia is packed with surprises and speeds up to 44 miles per hour. But with a height requirement of just 42", it's the perfect adventure for families to embark on together.

THE BEST WAY TO ENJOY SUMMER AT BUSCH GARDENS

A Busch Gardens Annual Pass or Membership is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited year-round admission and unbeatable benefits including free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards and payments starting as low as $15 per month.

Guests can visit BuschGardens.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the Annual Pass program's benefits, monthly rewards, and stay in the know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens on social media.

*Free beer offer at Busch Gardens Tampa is for one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day for all guests age 21 or older and two 7oz. complimentary beers per day to Pass Members age 21 or older.

**Free beer offer at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is for one complimentary 7 oz. beer per day for Members and Annual Pass Holders over the age of 21. All guests 21 and up can purchase two 7 oz. beers for just 50 cents each.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal 8events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.com.

Media Contacts:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - [email protected]

Busch Gardens Williamsburg - [email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks