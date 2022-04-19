Free College Week Encourages Families to Explore Post-Secondary Paths

"We know when students are certain of their abilities, they are better equipped to chart a path to achieve their goals," said Lauren W. Haber, a Post-Secondary Counselor with Fusion Education Group (FEG). "College Week helps families feel more certain and less overwhelmed by the post-secondary journey."

FEG College Week includes a full week of free programs where students can hear directly from alumni, pose questions to post-secondary counselors, understand how to best manage learning differences, attend a virtual college fair and set the foundation for their individual path after high school graduation.

Earlier this year, ACT reported strong links between participating in college preparation activities and applying to college among the class of 2021. Though students in the class of 2021 — including most college-bound students — said that they took part in college preparation activities, some students' participation was interrupted by the pandemic. Almost half (46%) of the class of 2021 reported that at least one of their college preparation activities was canceled due to pandemic restrictions. ACT recommended that high schools make programs broadly available to families so they may gain a better understanding how college preparation is helpful to students and how to navigate available applicable opportunities.

FEG'S Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families, events include (all times are EST US and Canada):

Monday, April 25, 2022 , 7:00 PM EST , College Programs for Neurodivergent Students: Hear from the top Colleges and Universities focused on helping neurodivergent students succeed. Learn about their specialized programs to ensure students with ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, and other learning differences realize their academic and career goals. Register here.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 , 7:00 PM EST , Non-Traditional Paths to College: Success is defined differently for each student and there are many different routes students can take after high school. Kai Johnson and Kyle Lightner , have extensive experience in transition programs, gap year programs, and other unique post-secondary options. They will supply insight into the non-traditional options student can take outside of the typical 4-year college track and talk about how they support students who choose to take these paths after graduation. Register here.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 , 7:00 PM EST , Fusion Education Group Alumni Panel: Bring your questions! Hear stories directly from Fusion and Futures Alumni. They will share their journey as a Fusion/Futures student, how they made the transition to college from a small 1:1 school, and where they are now! Register here.

Thursday, April 28, 2022 , 7:00 PM EST , National Virtual College Fair, Connect with College, Gap Year, and Post-Secondary Program representatives from all over the country. We will be hosting a StriveScan 6×6 Virtual College Fair™, a unique format where students can hear from multiple programs and as questions. Pre-registration required . Register here.

Friday, April 29, 2022 , 1:30 PM EST , Roadmap to College: Things to Know at Every Grade Level: The path to college can be challenging and overwhelming! Join Fusion Academy's College and Post-Secondary Counselors as they discuss the college preparation timeline and important things to know from ninth grade through graduation. Bring your questions! Students and families welcomed! Register here.

All webinar details can be found here. Attendees must register for each program individually.

"Every day we have the privilege of supporting students through their academic journey," said Haber. "That includes instilling a love of learning that extends long after high school."

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 67 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Futures Academy, which offers one-to-one, small group instruction and online learning at 15 California campuses; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in 45 states and 18 countries. More information about FEG's national events can be found here. FEG has more than 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

