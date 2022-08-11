Free Curated Toolkit For Early Childhood Educators Provides Research-Based, Practical Support to Start the New School Year

In response to staffing shortages and teacher burnout that could lead to an influx of new teachers entering the field this fall, the Ready. Set. Go! Teacher Toolkit, designed by early childhood education leader Teaching Strategies, gives educators research-based strategies and resources to build a nurturing learning environment from day one

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the 2022-2023 school year, Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has released a free toolkit of resources to support early childhood educators in today's evolving classroom and to engage families along the way.

The Ready. Set. Go! Teacher Toolkit is designed for all teachers, despite their level of experience, but will prove especially helpful for teachers entering the profession. An unprecedented level of brand-new teachers is expected to enter the field in response to states shifting requirements amid staffing shortages and burnout.

"Teachers have always been heroes, but in the last two years we've asked them to be superhuman. Whether you're brand new to the profession, or have been teaching for a decade, we all want to feel confident and prepared to welcome the children in our classroom," said Breeyn Mack, Senior Vice President of Education at Teaching Strategies, who is a former preschool teacher and director. "Especially for new teachers, getting started right can be overwhelming. This kit distills the fundamentals of early childhood education into a set of bite-sized resources to help even brand new teachers get a quick, healthy start on establishing best practices in the classroom."

The Ready. Set. Go! Teacher Toolkit draws from existing products across the Teaching Strategies ecosystem and provides research-based information on topics that matter most to teachers. These topics include:

Building a caring classroom community based on positive, trusting relationships with each child and family;

Creating welcoming environments that invite learning and promote creativity, independence, and collaboration;

Planning and facilitating meaningful classroom experiences that inspire wonder, honor curiosity, and intentionally foster development and learning;

Gathering and leveraging assessment information as a means of supporting each child's unique strengths, needs, and interests; and

Creating a sustainable routine of self-care.

For every topic area, the toolkit includes resources, like informational videos, learning prompts, and activities for both the classroom and home. The toolkit is now available on the Teaching Strategies website for free to all educators, regardless of whether they are existing customers.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

