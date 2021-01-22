Free Drive-In Screenings of "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Miss Virginia" to Celebrate Education, K-12 School Choice

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to buckle up for a weekend drive-in movie night celebrating National School Choice Week.

The events will feature "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Miss Virginia," both family-friendly films. "Miss Virginia" shares the true story of a mom who changed American education to find the best school fit for her son.

Before the films, participants will hear special messages from Virginia Walden Ford, whose life inspired the film, as well as from National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella.

The screenings will take place on Friday, Jan. 29, and on Saturday, Jan. 30. at 6:30 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms. Guests will be asked to stay in their cars to ensure everyone is safely socially-distanced at the event. Free popcorn, candy bars and water bottles will be provided.

The movie night is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"Choose A School is very happy to be hosting a weekend of safe family drive-in school choice celebrations," said Barbara Duncan, vice-president of quality schools for the non-profit organization Choose A School AZ. "This event was organized with all of the safety measures in place to celebrate your freedom to choose the best school for your student. We hope that you attend and enjoy the show!"

Choose A School Arizona helps families find the best education for their children and helps quality schools tell their stories and find students. Choose A School does this work through social media, strategic events, attending community events throughout the state, and one-on-one parent outreach.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

