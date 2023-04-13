Free Marketing Consultations at AIM Presented by REACH by RentCafe

Apartment marketers hone skills at the Apartment Innovation & Marketing Conference, May 7-10, in Huntington Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apartment Innovation & Marketing (AIM) Conference will draw a record number of more than 375 multifamily companies to Huntington Beach, California, from May 7-10. Produced by Joshua Tree Conference Group, the event focuses on the innovation, technology and entrepreneurship at the heart of multifamily property management. Title sponsor REACH by RentCafe® is offering attendees four types of digital marketing consultations during the show.

REACH is a digital marketing agency dedicated to supporting multifamily brands. The agency has a proven track record of success, including being awarded the Google Premier Partner badge for six consecutive years. It will host the following free digital marketing consultations by appointment during the conference:

On- and off-page SEO assessment for any property website

Reputation and search signal analysis for any site

Google Analytics 4 basic training

Revenue-focused search marketing

Attendees who reserve consultations also receive VIP access to the REACH Beach Retreat, an all-relaxation, no-business tent staffed with professional masseuses and anchored by an oxygen bar.

In addition, REACH is presenting an educational session during the conference, "AI and the (rapidly evolving) state of search." It features Brooke Henderson, RVP of strategic partnerships at Yext, as well as experts from RentCafe and REACH. They will share insights to help apartment marketers prepare for an AI-driven search environment.

"Shifting search habits and performance trends make it an exciting time of innovation in the multifamily industry, and AIM is the place to stay at the forefront of it," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH. "As an agency, we're incredibly proud to be the title sponsor of this must-attend event for apartment marketers."

Reserve your free REACH consultation and learn more: yardi.com/AIM

