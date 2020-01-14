Free Movie Screening to Celebrate National School Choice Week

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Miss Virginia," a movie drama starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will tell the story of school choice on a personal level at Jim Wise Theatre at New Jersey Institute of Technology University Heights. The movie screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. and is free and open to the public.

"Miss Virginia," the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she was losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

Ford herself will be in attendance at the screening and will deliver remarks on the power of education.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are excited that Ms. Ford will be on hand to speak about how she became a driving force for school choice in her area," said Bob Bowdon, executive director of Choice Media, which is hosting the event. "She is an inspiration for all parents to ensure their children have access to many educational options."

Jim Wise Theatre is located at Kupfrian Hall, Room 229, Newark. This is a free event and an RSVP is required at nscwnewarknjscreening.splashthat.com.

Choice Media is the nation's online hub for education news. They create and distribute education news, opinion, video, podcasts and events through the web, social media and a free smartphone app.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

